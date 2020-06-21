Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite: Battle Royale has already started and fans of the game can already have a good time with all its news. If you are playing it, you are probably wondering how long the fun will last and luckily we already have the answer.

Fortnite: Battle Royale Season 3 is scheduled to end on August 27, 2020. This means you have more than 2 months left to progress through the Battle Pass and unlock all rewards.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

Now, it’s important to note that your chance to progress on the Battle Pass may not end on August 27. We say this since datamienrs discovered that there are 12 weeks of challenges in the game’s archives. So it looks like Epic Games will extend the season a bit more as Season 4 arrives.

The above would not be anything completely new. After all, Epic Games has repeatedly done this to give players more time to have fun as they adjust the next season. Typically they are one or 2 week extensions, but the last 2 seasons have spanned up to 1 month.

We will remain pending and we will inform you everything we know about it. So we recommend you follow our coverage of Epic Games Battle Royale.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Follow this link to see more news related to it.