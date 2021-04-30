When will Amazon Prime Day 2021 be?



It is very likely that the event will return in the summer.

One of the most anticipated technological events by those who are fans of buying online, in particular by users of the Amazon platform, is the so-called Amazon Prime Day, which are the days of sales of products marketed through this website and which are exclusive to its Prime users.

Amazon Prime Day emerged in 2015 and since then it has become one of the most anticipated dates for its consumers, who are willing to pay for a membership in order to obtain great benefits, including discounts, fast and free shipping.

And for its part, Amazon uses Prime Day not only to offer discounts to its customers or partners, but also to attract new members, as well as to launch and promote its own products and services.

Without a doubt, Amazon Prime Day has represented a constant increase in sales both from external sellers and for the company itself. In fact, in 2019 Prime Day was celebrated for 48 consecutive hours, being the largest sales event in Amazon’s history.

But things necessarily changed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, the event is held in the middle of summer and last year it had to be postponed several times to finally organize it in the month of October.

Now that we are practically in the middle of the year, many Amazon users wonder when the Prime Day of 2021 will be celebrated. Some rumors indicate that this will be celebrated in the middle or end of June.

However, a recent leak to Kiplinger suggests that Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on July 12 and 13. This would indicate that Prime Day 2021 will return to its summer schedule, then, after last year’s delay until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rumor has it, 2021 amazon’s prime day will take place in June if you don’t know what prime day is !!

In addition, it should be noted that although there is still no date marked on social networks, it was released that Amazon asked its sellers for information about the discounts they want to present for the sales event, with deadlines of April and May, which suggests that Amazon Prime Day will be June or July in 2021.

