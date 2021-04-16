“When we meditate, the attention is placed on the breath or the body to bring you to the present and, in the present, the past does not exist”

Share

Elena Gómez is the founder of Elena Gómez TV, a Channel of Inspiration and Personal Transformation that thousands of people follow, as well as the creator of the School of Transformation. She is also a journalist and communicator, specialized in personal and spiritual development, as well as an entrepreneur, yoga and meditation teacher. Throughout his career as a journalist he trained and worked in the most influential media in Spain, such as El Mundo, El País, La Cadena Ser or La Sexta Noticias. In 2017 he decided to quit his journalistic career and dedicate himself to his true passion and purpose: to bring meditation and spirituality to a modern society. I created the challenge # 7diasMeditingwithElena, an online meditation program that has brought meditation closer to thousands of people.

When did your interest in the world of meditation begin?

I have always been a very curious person, I have questioned things a lot and, therefore, I have thought too much … I began to meditate more regularly from 2016, after suffering several years of insomnia and poorly managed work stress.

But my interest in meditation came much earlier. Since I was little, I have liked researching everything related to human consciousness. I had a hard time deciding whether to study journalism or psychology! In the end, I opted for journalism.

In 2008, they gave me a scholarship to work in a newspaper in Boston, United States. One day my editor told me to go and interview a doctor who was applying meditation to his patients with very good results. That doctor told me about a program known as Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MRSR), by Dr, Jon Kabat-Zinn. In Spanish it translates as mindfulness-based stress reduction program. It could be summed up as the western, scientific version of classical eastern meditation. Following this discovery, I began to dig deeper into the world of yoga and meditation. And I fell in love with this philosophy of life.

Many people believe that meditation is the same as reflecting, to what extent is this true?

I think there is a lot of confusion in this regard. We have all said at one time, “I need to think about it,” when in reality we are saying, “I’m going to think about it.” When we think or reflect on something, we are usually turning to the store of information stored in our mind. Therefore, we make decisions based on experiences or past knowledge. When we meditate, the attention is placed on the breath or the body precisely to bring you to the present. In the present, there is no past. Everything is to be discovered and any decision you make will be 100% intuitive and creative.

So how can meditation help people?

Meditation has countless physical and emotional benefits. It has been scientifically proven to reduce stress, generated by a mindset that projects into the future or past. But, beyond the physical and mental benefits, for me, meditation is a path of self-knowledge and transformation, which can lead us to an understanding of ourselves that is yet to be discovered. Meditating is not just the act of sitting down every day for half an hour. Meditating is living in the present. Living present is accepting life as it is. Then the fear of the future begins to dissolve. You become one with life and, little by little, you stop suffering.

Can it be a recommended solution for our emotional well-being taking into account the situation we live in?

Meditation was always necessary, but it is true that today more than ever. In the current context of fear and uncertainty that we are living, we need to have tools that help us connect with ourselves, with our breathing and our inner peace. There is too much external “noise” that leads us to live in fear. It is time to start a journey back home, to the simplicity and the essentials of yourself. The Little Prince used to say: “the essential is invisible to the eyes”, and it is true. The essence of who we are is only discovered when we stop, breathe, and listen to ourselves in silence.

For someone who has never approached this practice, what clues would you give for its beginning?

For me, the most important thing is to feel accompanied and supported. For this reason, I always recommend looking for a meditation facilitator or guide, as well as a community of people who have that same concern in meditation and self-knowledge, with which you can open up to share without fear of feeling like a freak. Then the key to success is to practice, practice, and practice!

In this sense, next week you will start a free mediation challenge for all those who want to learn to meditate. What is the objective of this challenge?

That’s how it is! We are about to begin. It is an online challenge of seven days of meditation, from April 21 to 27, it is called “7 Days Meditating with Elena”. The goal is to guide people to connect with silence and peace in their hearts. For this, everyone who has registered receives an email every morning with a practical lesson that they will carry out during the day. In the afternoon, we connect live to meditate.

After the challenge, you already have the necessary tools to be able to apply meditation in your day-to-day life, but, if you want to keep company, we open a few places to the “School of Transformation”, my meditation and personal development membership.

Speaking about the School of Transformation, what can a person find who decides to be part of this community?

The School is a great community of people who have decided to go one step further in their personal and spiritual development. Every Monday we connect to meditate and deepen on various topics. In addition, once a month, we have a large cast of teachers and professionals who offer very diverse personal development workshops, such as yoga, mindful eating, relationships, love, breathing, astrology … Students of the School of Transformation have access to a online platform in which all content is recorded and they can access it whenever they want. In addition, we offer complementary resources such as interviews with great spiritual teachers, book recommendations, yoga classes, guided meditations and discounts for events and face-to-face retreats that I organize.

Is it important to meditate every day?

It is important to be present and, for this, it is essential to sit silently to observe the mind and, little by little, to dis-identify with the thoughts. The key is to do it little by little, but steadily. Start for five to ten minutes a day, then build up. The more one can sit and meditate, the better.

What little techniques can help us improve our concentration on these difficult days?

To breathe! Get up in the morning and take several mindful breaths. Inhale in three or four times and exhale in three or four times. For 3 or 5 minutes they can transform your day. Buddha was once asked what the key to his enlightenment was and he said, “When I am inhaling, I am aware that I am inhaling. When I am exhaling, I am aware that I am exhaling. After researching a lot, I have realized that mastery is in simplicity. My motto is #make themimple.