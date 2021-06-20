. When was the second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Nuestra Belleza Latina has made history on US Hispanic television, and 2008 became the year of the reality show’s second season.

The television program, which began in 2007, was broadcast for the second consecutive year between February 29, 2008 and May 16 of that same year, with a total of 13 chapters, where the finalists who were previously chosen were week after week they disputed a pass to advance to the final.

In the contest, which was voted on by the public, the Puerto Rican Melissa Marty, one of the most constant contestants in the competition, was chosen as the winner, who used to get the most positive comments from the jury and her teachers.

Play

The 5 best moments of Melissa Marty | Nuestra Belleza Latina 2008 #TBTFrancisca Lachapel recalls with you the 5 most exciting moments from when Melissa Marty won Nuestra Belleza Latina 2007. Check out this #TBT. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in the United States. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Javier Poza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Jomari Goyso SUBSCRIBE !: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina Follow us… 2015-10-30T15: 50: 48Z

The contestants were chosen after weeks of intense auditions in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Chicago, New York, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At first, the auditions achieved that a total of 75 Latin girls received the long-awaited phrase “you’re beautiful, sign here”, which gave them the real pass for the preselection of the program, who traveled to Miami, to another round of selection that the March 28, 2008 left the 12 finalists.

Play

Melissa Marty: From 2008 NBL Queen to Hollywood Career | NBL El Reencuentro The Puerto Rican was crowned queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina in its second edition and was remembered as one of the most talented participants of that broadcast. After her reign, Melissa made her way into the field of cinema and has managed to participate in several films, as well as in the successful series ‘Jane, la virgen’ … 2020-07-13T19: 30: 13Z

Today’s model and actress, Emeraude Toubia, a Latina of Mexican and Lebanese origin, who is the wife of singer Prince Royce, took second place.

The first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Alejandra Espinoza, in addition to delivering her crown that year, played a prominent role in the reality show, as she had the responsibility of being the correspondent of the contest behind the scenes and led the segment in which the queens they spoke and showed everything that the judges did not see on stage.

Play

our beautiful latina 04/25/08 parts3what can I say about these women2008-04-26T06: 25: 21Z

It has been 13 years since that season that the followers of the Univisión program do not forget.

Next September Nuestra Belleza Latina will return to the screen in its 12th season, and here on our Nuestra Belleza Latina Right Now page, you will be able to find out all the details of the show.

The third place of the second season was taken by Dayami Padrón, who eventually became the beauty queen of other competitions, while the fourth place went to Zoila Ceballos, and the fifth place went to Leticia Castro.

The rest of the group of finalists who competed in the show were Manuela Arbeláez, Natalia Rivera, Génesis Seguias, Aideliz Hidalgo, Dayanira Varela, Leana Astorga and Jannet Manzanarez.

In this second season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Osmel Sousa was once again the president of the jury table, alongside former Miss Universe Lupita Jones and soap opera heartthrob Julián Gil.