When was the plastic bag invented?

They seem to have been with us all their lives, but it is a fairly recent invention. First we have to travel to 1933 when polyethylene is created by accident at a chemical plant in Northwich, England. While polyethylene had previously been created in small batches, this was the first synthesis of the material that was industrially practical, and was initially used in secret by the British Army during World War II.

The plastic bag as such dates from 1965. And is that in the 1960s, plastics were becoming increasingly popular. Polyethylene, which today is one of the most ubiquitous plastics in the world, was created in 1898. But It was not until 1953 that the way to make high-density polyethylene was discovered, the plastic that is used to make the usual plastic bags that we have seen and still see everywhere.

A Swedish company, Celloplast, who had sold cellulose film, was devising ways to use and sell the material. In 1960, the company applied for a US patent for “tubes for packaging purposes” designed by a team of said company. His idea was that the flattened plastic tube could be sealed at regular intervals to create the bottom of a bag and left open at the top to insert whatever needed to be packaged. But one of the team members came up with something better: seal the bottom of the tube and at the other end, pierce part of the plastic tube to create handles. So finally in 1965 “the plastic bag” was patented.