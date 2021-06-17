. When was the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Nuestra Belleza Latina, the Hispanic reality television that pays tribute to the beauty, talent and empowerment of Latina women, has been a platform for women seeking a career in media to begin their careers.

The renowned program, which returns this September, after a hiatus of almost three years, had its premiere with the first season in 2007.

There has been a lot of water that has flowed since then, and although in total there have been 11 editions, in which the same number of winners have been crowned, the first season continues to be remembered in a special way among viewers.

Alejandra Espinoza Our Latin Beauty 2007Our Latin Beauty 2007 Alejandra Espinoza Mexican2015-11-21T20: 10: 00Z

The first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina premiered on March 27, 2007 and Sunday through Sunday it reached homes, until May 25, when Alejandra Espinoza was revealed as the first winner of the reality show.

Since then, the Univision program has not only become a space for ordinary young women, the vast majority of them without any experience in the world of modeling, the media, and much less in beauty pageants, to make your dream of competing for fame come true.

Mayra Muñoz, who participated in Nuestra Belleza Latina in El Gordo y la FlacaMayra Muñoz spoke about her time at Nuestra Belleza Latina, about her career, among other things. entertainment.univision.com/el-gordo-y-la-flaca entertainment.univision.com/el-gordo-y-la-flaca/el-gordo-y-la-flaca-videos/ Foro.univision.com/t5 / El-Gordo-y-La-Flaca / bd-p / elgordoyflaca2013-01-16T01: 02: 39Z

Since that first season, in which the Czar of Beauty, Osmel Sousa, began his path as the president of the jury table, another outstanding element in the contest has been the opportunity for the public to connect directly with the candidates, because it is who in the final has the last word deciding who is the winner.

Alejandra Espinoza revives her NBL audition | Remembering a Dream, Chapter 1 The presenter, whose career began on the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, again faced auditions 11 years ago. Alejandra Espinoza sees for the first time the full season that crowned her queen in the web series Remembering a Dream. Chapter 2: youtube.com/watch?v=ym6-o43x6aw&t=16s SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Visit the official site: Nuestrabellezalatina.com Follow us… 2018-09-06T21: 00: 00Z

The beauty and talent contest, which also usually performs different challenges every week, which mean special prizes to the participants, also released the so-called Mansion of Beauty, a beautiful place of residence in Florida, full of cameras, with which the public could see closely the coexistence between the queens.

Ale Espinoza tells how much it hurt him to fail in the question of the judges | NBL El Reencuentro In the Mexican’s race to the coronation in Nuestra Belleza Latina, there was a critical moment in which she lost hope of winning: when she fell silent in front of the jury before a key question. The now actress and presenter told what that moment meant to her and detailed everything her parents did … 2020-07-13T18: 29: 55Z

In the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, although it was Alejandra Espinoza who rose to fame, who to this day maintains her as one of the most beloved faces of Latin television in the United States, there were other queens who stood out and who were they remained in the hearts of the fans of the show.

The Salvadoran Mayra Muñoz, who is currently a recognized influencer and works with her makeup tutorials and her product line, was about to be crowned the first winner of the reality show, but in the end she ended up occupying the second position.

NBL 2007 castings made Alicia Machado relive an epic moment | NBL El Reencuentro Thousands of young people participated in the selection process for the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina and there was everything. The candidates showed off their talent, but comments among the judges were also in order, such as the day Osmel Sousa challenged Miss Universe to show her legs… 2020-07-13T14: 37: 30Z

Puerto Rican Yara Lasanta, another strong contestant, who was competing in Miss Puerto Tico, ranked third with her grace and beauty. The Cuban Elizabeth López and the Dominican Raengel Solis, completed the podium of chosen in the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, occupying the fourth and fifth place, respectively.