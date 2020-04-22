The first Grand Prix of the new Formula 1 season took place this Sunday in Bahrain. Finally, virtually. With the postponements of the first rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers decided to quench the thirst of the fans somewhat by launching virtual races.

Races which obviously do not count for the classification of the real world championship – this seems obvious but it is important to specify it – with the idea that current drivers compete at a distance with the participation of other personalities.

Victory for Chinese Guanyu Zhou, Renault F1 test driver

It is therefore on the PC version of F1 2019 and in front of thousands of online spectators that the Bahrain Grand Prix took place with the victory of the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, who this year became Renault’s test driver in Formula 1 He won in front of the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, member of the McLaren team between 2016 and 2018, and the Austrian Philipp Eng, who was at the start of the last two editions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As for F1 drivers, Briton Lando Norris (McLaren) and Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams) took fifth and sixth places respectively. A classification that made a lot of fun Max Verstappen, one of the big absent from this virtual GP, that Norris called at the end of his race. “Any advice? I would turn off the computer and watch series,” said the hilarious Dutchman.

Victim of technical problems, Norris could not participate in qualifying and had to let the AI ​​manage its first laps, before coming back strong in the second part of the race. A few minutes earlier, Thibaut Courtois, the doorman of Real Madrid, had participated in a race organized by the Veloce Esports structure and broadcast live on the Twitch platform.

>> Sport impacted by the coronavirus, all live information