When Toshirô Mifune said no to Kenobi and Vader

Cameraphoto Archives EpocheGetty Images

Everyone knows the unconditional love of George Lucas by oriental cinema in general and by Akira Kurosawa in particular. In 1980, together with his friend Francis Ford Coppola, participated in the production of ‘Kagemusha, the warrior’s shadow‘, promoting the premiere of the Japanese work in the United States.

Fans of Star wars They know the Asian influence in the saga, especially in regard to the honor and clothing of certain characters. The “path of the hero” that Luke travels starts, in a way, from ‘The hidden fortress’ (Akira Kurosawa, 1958).

Mika Mifune, daughter of Toshirô Mifune, the protagonist of much of Kurosawa’s filmography, has acknowledged that Lucas thought of his father for two succulent roles in his galactic saga. These statements made during the presentation of the Tokyo Comic Con in which Steve Wozniak Master of ceremonies participated, they confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for years by galactic lies.

“I heard that my father had been offered the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he was worried about the finish of the film and thought it would be negative for the samurai figure, on which George Lucas had based much of the characters and fighting style, “commented Mika, who also assured that the American’s desire to have one of his legends did not stop there:” Then they talked about giving him the role of Darth Vader to have his face covered, but in the end he said no to that too”.

Cameraphoto Archives EpocheGetty Images

Alec Guinness He ended up giving Kenobi a less martial and more elegant tone than one might expect from Mifune. For its part, David prowse gave Vader more wingspan and a multitude of anecdotes and internal soap operas for fans that we can enjoy in documentaries like ‘I am your father‘(Toni Bestard, Marcos Cabotá, 2015).

LMPCGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io