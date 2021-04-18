When to throw away makeup and cosmetics prepandemic

Melted lipsticks (Photo: GETTY)

A year of pandemic and lipsticks, makeup bases or blushes begin to gather dust on the bathroom furniture of many Spaniards. The mask, teleworking and the decrease in social life have made some makeup or cosmetic products pass away or are of occasional use for some.

The clearest example is that of lipsticks, which have lost ground in favor of eyeliners, eye shadows or mascara. But, when is it time to throw away those products that are no longer used? Do they have an expiration date?

“If the makeup has been closed, there will be no problem. If it has been open for a while, and the appearance is good, that is, it is not clearly contaminated, there is no problem using it, even if it is expired ”, explains Antonio Clemente, a dermatologist member of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

The doctor points out that the expiration date exists because legally all products have to carry it, but that except in very specific cases, it could be exceeded. “We must not forget that one of the functions of the skin is to protect us from infections or aggressions, so, unless we have an open wound, the skin protects us. Therefore, a makeup or cosmetic used correctly will not cause an infection, even if it is expired ”, adds the expert.

This would apply from a makeup base or highlighter, to skin care products like serum or contours. “Some products do lose effect because their principles oxidize over time, but this does not happen in the vast majority of cosmetics,” Clemente says.

