Ana Rosenfeld She is the world’s most famous entertainment lawyer. Known for her seasoned court battles, little is known of her home life. In an exclusive interview with the Diario Show portal, the lawyer told unknown details of her private life.

The unavoidable question in this context was how it has been going through the mandatory social quarantine. “In my house I am doing things that I had never done before, like all the housework, so I am revaluing my mother, who I always saw doing everything around the house,” he said. Rosenfeld.

Related news

“I continue to serve my clients. I work on flexibilization and modification of rights as the decrees change, but without being able to do many things because the courts do not open for everyone. Much of Justice is frozen “, he added the famous lawyer about his new work at home routine.

Entering the labor field, and the mediatization of his figure, Ana He spoke about the conception of fear that many attribute to his name.

“I know they use my name to scare the ex. I know that I have an added value at the marriage table, and when they fight they invoke my name, “he said. the 65-year-old media.

“The client wants an honest type of bond, but I also establish nice, fun relationships. All my clients come to my parties, we spend time together. Mainly it is a relationship of mutual trust ”, he added the favorite lawyer of the famous.

Willing to demonstrate that not everything seen in the media is real, the prestigious lawyer He decided to undertake a new activity, to show other sides of his personality. “Now I also became an instagrammer to show my other face, so that they see that I am not vinegar and angry, because one is the Ana of the courts, but on the other hand I am a woman who can be” innocent “and who does not even know how to peel a potato ”, Closed the media in a fun way.

.