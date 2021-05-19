When they already propose to ban diesel and gasoline cars

The International Energy Agency proposes to end the sale of internal combustion vehicles earlier than expected in the recently approved Climate Change Law.

May 18, 2021 (14:00 CET)

When does the International Energy Agency propose to ban diesel and gasoline cars?

The International Energy Agency (IEA) proposes in its report “Net Zero by 2050” ban the sales of internal combustion cars, diesel and gasoline, already by 2035, This is five years before the recently approved Climate Change Law provides. The IAE’s self-proclaimed “first comprehensive energy roadmap in the world” establishes more than 400 milestones to guide the global journey to zero emissions by 2050. These include not performing no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects from today.

By 2030 the report foresees that the 60 percent of global car sales are electric, while for 2035 the sale of internal combustion passenger cars would be banned, while the 50 percent of heavy vehicle sales would be powered by electricity. By 2040 advocates for oil demand to be 50 percent of the 2020 level, while combustion cars should not circulate on the roads. In addition, the global electricity sector would have already reached zero net emissions. The composition of the Vehicle fleet would go from 20 percent electric in 2030 to 60 percent in 2040. In 2050, automobiles around the world run on electricity or fuel cells.

The report advocates that Most of the global reductions in CO2 emissions between now and 2030 on the way to zero emissions.Some would come from currently available technologies, although in 2050, nearly half of the reductions come from technologies that are currently only in the demonstration or prototype phase. This requires governments to rapidly increase and prioritize their spending on research and development and the deployment of clean technologies. Keys the areas of advanced batteries and electrolyzers for hydrogen.

In 2050, the world of energy will look completely different, he claims. Global energy demand will be approximately 8 less than today, but it serves a economy more than twice as large and to a population of 2 billion more people. Almost 90 percent of electricity generation will come from renewable sources, and wind and solar photovoltaic power together will account for nearly 70 percent. Most of the rest comes from nuclear power.