What difference is there between a group of people reading Franz Kafka, another who plays with a manipulated deck of cards in which diamonds are red and hearts are black, and another who ultimately received none of these stimuli?

The degree of uncertainty and, apparently, by extension, its tendency to become more nationalistic, according to a study by psychologists Travis Proulx and Daniel Randles.

I reject uncertainty

To assess how much uncertainty (a surreal story and some manipulated letters) made people tend to seek order, they asked the three groups to look for patterns in a succession of random letters.

As the journalist explains Marta García Aller in his book The Unpredictable. Everything that technology wants and cannot control:

Those who had read the surrealist history, like those who received manipulated letters, had more need of order and found patterns even where there were none, like those who see the face of the Virgin in a damp stain on the wall.

This tendency to seek order seems to be able to be extrapolated to politics.Consequently, an ideological stance would be sought that did not involve a high level of ambiguity, as suggested in another experiment to which political ideology was asked:

And those who had been exposed to greater ambiguity more fervently expressed nationalist ideas. The ideology of each of the subjects did not matter, that is, it did not matter if they were left or right. These epxerimentos concluded that, in situations of stress and uncertainty, we are more likely to polarize our lives.

When there is uncertainty, we become more nationalistic