The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, assured this Monday that, now that the polls place his party as “the first by force at the national level”, Spaniards should know that there is an alternative and that, if there are elections they can “win” and “form a government”.

“When Spaniards are called to the polls, rest assured that there is another alternative,” said Casado this Monday, after several polls held after the Madrid elections, the latest those of ‘El Mundo’, ‘La Sexta’ and ‘La Razón’, have placed the PP as the first force.

In an act of the PP on the occasion of Married Europe Day, he pointed out that “it is beginning to be seen that the Sánchez government no longer arouses trust even among its own ranks “and it also shows what they had been saying: “That if we united the center and the right we could beat Sánchez.”

“There is an alternative; when there are elections, we can win, we can form a government and we can better manage because I think we are already having a very bad time in terms of unemployment, of two million families in the queues of hunger and also the health response to this chaos, “Casado later added in statements to journalists.

Criticisms against the foreign policy of the Executive

The leader of the PP has closed this Monday a conference organized by the PP on the occasion of Europe Day together with former Foreign Ministers Ana de Palacio and José Manuel García-Margallo. Married has made a harsh criticism of the executive’s foreign policy de Sánchez, which he considers “null”, and has indicated that, with European funds, the Government “is making a bread with some cakes, asking for 70,000 million euros for a fiscal sablazo of 90,000 million.

“The PP does not feel conditioned by what this Government is agreeing to. We do not feel co-responsible,” said Casado, who censures that the Executive promises reforms until 2024 that “the opposition will not approve”, without the “courage” to take them to the vote, despite the fact that they might not remain in government then.

Casado has predicted that adjustments worth 50,000 million euros will have to be made when the stimuli from the European Central Bank end and has warned that When ERTEs become ERES, the accounts don’t add up.

The PP defends a model of tax reduction, which, according to Casado, even left-wing European countries apply, and advocates balancing the budget by reducing unnecessary government spending.

Married He has reproached Sánchez for talking about installing tolls on the highways, eliminating the joint income tax return or taxing diesel. “And they do it by flying to Valladolid in a ‘boing’ for not catching a train that takes 40 minutes? No, man, no,” he censored.