when the war for clicks forgets ethics

What you will read in this article will surprise you. Or maybe not. But if we had put this phrase in the title right now there would be many more people reading it. That is so, as much as we try to avoid it, in the end we all end up falling into the clutches of the clickbait.

And it is not for less, since this dubiously ethical technique to attract public is based on a very complete study of the human behavior. It may not have been developed by neuroscientists, psychologists, anthropologists or ethologists, but the truth is that, based on trial and error, over time it has been forged as an infallible trick, capable of finding weakness even in the strongest will forces. railroads. Let’s see how they do it.

What is clickbait?

Before we start talking about how clickbait manipulates our mind, we must know what exactly it is.

The name comes from the English ‘hook of clicks’

It is a name from English, whose translation would be something similar to “click hook”. And it is called like that because it basically consists of that: making ourselves bite the trap so that, through misleading or sensational titles, we click on a post.

This does not necessarily have to be an article written in a digital medium. They can also be videos. In fact, it is a very widespread practice among some YouTubers. In addition, today its use has become so common that it can even be found in kitchen Recipes, with titles like: “He mixed milk and egg and you can’t imagine what happened.” If we click on the recipe, we will see that milk and egg are just two of the ingredients in a long recipe, the end result of which is possibly something of the most conventional. But we will have already entered and possibly in the process we have seen a few advertisements. Because that is another of the purposes of clickbait, generate advertising revenue.

Although it can be done in many ways, it generally follows more or less the pattern of the previous prescription holder. Phrases that generate interest, sometimes with exclamations, addressed in the second person to the reader or viewer. In addition, once inside, the answer to that curiosity that the headline generated is missing or is something too simple.

In journalism it is considered a unethical tactic and it is highly condemned, both by some professionals in the sector and by the readers themselves. But even those who condemn it may end up falling for it. Because it is made precisely for that. And this is where the psychology.

Mental control

Humans tend to constantly seek information about our environment for a mere survival instinct. Just as our ancestors went out for food, we try to have as much knowledge as possible about the environment in which we live. This is how the psychologist explains in Psychology Today Mike brooks why we are attracted to clickbait.

Evolutionarily we tend to seek information about the environment that surrounds us, out of survival instinct Teads production

And, like the rest of actions that are related to our evolutionary tendency to survival, it activates the reward systems of the brain. The bargaining chip in these processes is a neurotransmitter called dopamine.

It is popularly known as happiness hormone, because it generates a feeling of well-being when we free ourselves from certain stimuli. The objective is that we continue to carry out those habits that, in a certain way, benefit us evolutionarily. That is why it is so pleasant sex. Evolutionarily its purpose is for us to reproduce. Another thing is that, even without having the slightest intention of procreating, we take advantage of that pleasure that it generates us. The same happens with many foods. Eat It is a pleasure, among other things, because if we did not eat we would die.

In this case, the holder who induces the clickbait It’s like a steak (or a good chickpea burger for vegetarians). We know that eating it will give us pleasure and that is why we feel that we need it. The same goes for the information promise, which will keep us abreast of issues that, without being important, will fill gaps in our brain with knowledge that we did not have.

In the same article, Brooks quotes something known as Vegas effect, for being very frequent among those who practice games of chance. We are curious to know what happens if we bet on roulette one more time. Or if we open that video in which a smiling youtuber anticipates that something incredible has happened to him.

The role of emotions

Photo by Julien L on Unsplash

Speaking to Wired, Jonah berger, teacher of the University of Pennsylvania, talk about role of emotions in decision making. How we feel when deciding influences what we finally do.

In general, extreme feelings, such as anger, anxiety or surprise are what lead us to react faster. Sometimes even impulsively.

It is the reason why many of these clickbait headlines seek to surprise us, with fillers like “what happened will surprise you” or “what happened is incredible”. But it is also the reason why the media sometimes they seek outrage. We have seen it with the pandemic, when reading headlines that increased our exasperation about the situation. And also sadly with cases like that of the girls recently murdered by their father, in Tenerife. Clickbait works well in horror situations like these, because people’s outrage and anger make clicking so much easier.

Is it bad to fall into the clickbait trap?

Bite the hook of the clickbait it does not mean that we are easy people to fool. It is very well designed and it is normal to bite from time to time. And it is not bad either, beyond the time wasted in trying to know a data that finally will not be as interesting as it seemed.

We shouldn’t feel bad about it. They are their own media those who should think twice before falling into the easy way of the clickbait headline. Logically, it is impossible to tell everything that an article or a video says only in the title. Of course it is important Get attention who receives the information.

But at what cost? It is something that every good communicator should stop to think about. Literarily speaking, sacrificing good content for a clickbait headline is almost like selling your soul to the devil. And no, we are not Dorian Gray.

