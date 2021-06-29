when the virtual surpasses the real

How does the Virtual Experience work?

The intention of the developers is that you feel and experience everything you could do if you were physically in a facility. Hence, you can perform actions such as turning on the lights, choosing the point of view from where you see the car, opening and closing doors, observing the trunk and entering its interior. But not only that, being a virtual environment you can modify the color of the body, the rims and finishing in the blink of an eye, impossible at a dealership.

The technological section is essential in the new automotive, so it is also covered in the Seat Virtual Experience. Through the platform you can see the functions that make up the multifunction screens, both the central and the instrumentation. Through videos you will be able to know all its functionalities and ins and outs, as well as understand everything you need about the plug-in hybrid system of the e-Hybrid variants.

Human contact cannot be lost, no matter how much we are in a virtual environment. Hence the business advisers be aware of your walk through the Virtual Experience at all times. They will be able to offer you all the information that is not entirely clear and make the offers relevant to each model and customer.