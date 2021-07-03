When the United States wanted to create an ionosphere for Earth made up of 480 million copper needles

In the 1950s, with the Cold War in full swing, the United States feared that its Soviet enemies would wipe out its long-distance communication methods. Relying essentially on undersea cables and the Earth’s ionosphere, they decided to find alternatives to have more control over communications. One of those ideas was Project West Ford, the idea of ​​putting millions of needles into Earth orbit.

At that time we still did not have satellites, they arrived later and Russia even launched them by hand, but the engineers did know how use the space to communicate. Radio waves were transmitted for long-distance communications by the over-the-horizon wave system as early as the 1950s. This system essentially consists of sending waves to the atmosphere and that it acts as a mirror to reflect the waves back to another point on Earth thanks to the ionized atoms in the atmosphere.

The problem? It does not always work because the number of ionized atoms is affected by the time of day, the activity of the Sun, or the time of year. So… Why not make your own ionosphere? A huge reflective ring that goes around the whole Earth. A ring that tried to come true through the West Ford project.

480 million needles into space

In May 1993, after a first failed attempt, the United States Armed Forces they put 480 million tiny copper needles in space. Although it seems like a feat, it is actually easier than it seems to put so many needles in space. The engineers put them all in a naphthalene gel, which evaporates easily into space and leaves the needles loose.

Needle size.

The naphthalene gel pack with the needles weighed just 20 kilograms. The needles were extremely small, 1.8 centimeters long and 0.0018 cm in diameter, weighing 40 micrograms each. They were designed to be exactly half the wavelength of 8000 MHz microwaves. In this way they would create strong reflections when the microwaves hit the needles, turning them into tiny antennas repeating in all directions exactly the same signal they receive.

It worked? So so. The needles rapidly spread throughout its orbit in a period of two months. The cloud of needles was 30 kilometers thick and 15 kilometers wide, circling the globe at an altitude of 3,700 kilometers.

With the “mirror” in orbit, the engineers decided to test the invention. On May 14, just four days after the launch, a first test was made to see its effectiveness. Using two 18.5-meter microwave antenna antennas, Project West Ford engineers achieved send voice transmissions between Camp Parks, California and Millstone Hill, Massachusetts. The conversation was in any case described as “intelligible.”

As time passed the needles became more and more separated from each other, causing the connections to also get worse and slow down. By July 2, the engineers decided to end the experiment, the needles were already about 400 meters from each other.

What happened to the needles? The project was designed in such a way that the needles would end up returning to Earth after a few months due to gravitational pull. If scientific theories do not fail, the needles must have fallen at the poles of the Earth with up to five needles per square kilometer. Due to their tiny size they are harmless. However, there is also evidence that many stayed and will stay for a few more decades in space as some chunks of the mothball gel did not evaporate properly.

