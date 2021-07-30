When the Roman Emperor Nero participated in the Olympic Games in Greece and won all the competitions

As recorded, the first Olympic Games were disputed in 776 BC in the Ancient Greece and over the following centuries it was added different types of competition, becoming a sporting event attended by athletes from many places.

Olive crown, a prize given to winners in ancient Olympics (image via Wikimedia commons)

Such was the importance of these sports competitions that a truce was proclaimed from any war that was going on during the games, with the purpose of facilitating the assistance of athletes, since they used to be military (in most cases).

In the 1st century AD, during the period when Greece was under the rule of the Roman Empire, There was one of its emperors who wanted to participate in the Olympics. It was about Nero, who was a great lover of sports and the arts(between the competitions was singing and reciting).

His capricious character led him to force organizers to delay games for a year, held in 67 (instead of 66 as appropriate) and Nerón moved with a large entourage to Greece, in order to participate.

According to the chronicles, he came to win in all those modalities in which he participated and numerous are the writings in which it is explained that he did not do it in a clean and sporty way, but rather by pressuring the rest of the athletes to let themselves win or to withdraw. of the different competitions in which Nero was infatuated to participate.

There is a dance of figures in the different sources, but according to calculations, it could have been the almighty Roman emperor more than a thousand olive crowns (The prize that was awarded to the winners, since at that time no medals were awarded).

Some chroniclers indicate that Nero came to participate in the chariot race drawn by ten horses (when the rule indicated that there must be four). It also seems that he carried with him an extensive entourage that was dedicated to applauding him at all times and booing the rest of the competitors (something that helped lower the morale of the rest of the athletes). The bribery of some of the judges in charge of ensuring fair play is also highlighted.

But regardless of this strange participation of Nero in those Olympics, it should be noted that this Roman emperor had already tried to hold similar games in Rome.

They took place on two occasions and were carried out in the 60s and 65s, since these would be held every five years, which is why they were baptized as ‘Neronia Quinquenials’, although they were also known by the names of ‘Ludi Neroniani Quinquenales’, ‘Neronian Games’ or just like ‘Neronia’.

These ‘Neronian Games’ consisted of three modalities: artistic (with music, poetry and oratory), gymnastic (with individual sports) and horse riding (chariot races).

Nero only participated in the first modality in the games of the year 65, but it seems that he took so much pleasure in that event that he decided to participate in those held in Greece the following year, although he forced them to be delayed until 67. The death of Nero in 68, it caused that ‘Quinquenales Neronia’ were no longer held, one of the most important reasons for canceling the Roman games was the high economic cost that the two previous editions had had.

It should be noted that, previously, Julius Caesar and Augustus had also held some sports competitions in the style of the Greek Olympics to celebrate the anniversaries of their respective coming to power.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

