Keep sliding! There is more news for you.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi has not stopped working during the month that he has been isolated at home. Nevertheless, after spending a birthday without being able to hug his parents and missing the scenes deeply, he told Efe that he already knows that “when the quarantine ends” he will come out “like a bull in the ring”.

But while enduring those crazy desire to return “to receive the energy of the people”, Fonsi returns to television in English these days.

It will begin this Saturday with a participation in the “One World” concert, organized by Lady Gaga to raise funds for the efforts of the World Health Organization, to contain and lessen the effects of the coronavirus.

Then on Monday it will become the only Latino artist to participate as a guest judge in the reality show “Songland”, from the American network NBC, in which a group of composers will compete, with the help of industry producers, to convince Fonsi to include one of the songs on his new album.

“I, who am a composer, know that it is a beautiful work, which is often not given the credit it deserves,” said the artist, explaining his reasons for having participated in the program of which he declared himself a fan and that “it is one of the little “he sees on television.

Fonsi revealed that he already recorded the winning song, after filming the program earlier this year in Los Angeles (USA), and that he even sang it and presented it to his audience at a concert last March 14 in Orlando, the last day before complying with confinement orders.

“I have already made it part of my new album,” he said, assuring that the official launch will do so next week.

To avoid missing any details that could ruin the surprise of who will be the winning composer in this Monday’s broadcast, Fonsi declined to speak more about the experience, which he described as “an honor.”

The Latino gang in One World

The Puerto Rican artist, known throughout the planet thanks to the revolution of his song “Despacito”, heads with J Balvin, Maluma and Jennifer López the Latin presence in Gaga’s “One World” concert, which this Saturday will be broadcast worldwide on television, radio and internet platforms.

“I will perform two songs,” he said after declaring himself grateful that he had “been invited to this great event.” For Fonsi the fact that there is Many Hispanic artists in a poster that includes the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, among many others, represent “how relevant Latin music is worldwide.”

In addition, it marks the generosity with which the so-called “Latino Gang” is addressing the needs unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic: “Most of us have dedicated themselves to helping and accompanying people,” he stressed.

In this sense, he revealed that from the beginning he has dedicated himself to doing everything he can “for helping to mitigate this hard experience. “

Until now he has participated in a dozen concerts that have been broadcast on television in Latin America and the United States, Every day you are supporting a small business from your networks and planning the “most effective” way in which your foundation can collaborate.

A bittersweet birthday

Fonsi turned 42 on Wednesday April 15 and, for the first time in his life, he spent it at home with his wife, the Spanish model Águeda López, and the two children of both Mikaela – 8 years old – and Rocco – 3- .

“It was a different birthday. Very nice, take it easy, “he described.

Of course, he said that although for him Monday through Friday is work season, that day “the study door was kept closed”.

“I used the phone very little. Just to talk to the family,” he said.

It was that family that surprised him in the afternoon with a caravan of cars full of balloons and screams of congratulations and love. “I was very excited and it was the most difficult part, because it hurt me to have my parents there in front and not being able to get close to hug them,” he said.

That has been the most complicated part of the quarantine, “that and the part of school activities at home,” he joked.

“When I am, I take Mika to school, I help her with her homework, but this is different. They are new methods of doing things, you have to print, you have to be a bit of a computer technician,” he added.

But he says he is enjoying it, because “I’ve never been home that long and it’s the good part of it all. “

You have reached news access limit for unregistered users.

Register with your email and enjoy free News.

Enjoy the following benefits:

Newsletter diary

Access unlimited

.