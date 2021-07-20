When the Palme d’Or 2021 opens in Spain

‘Titane‘ from Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, will arrive in Spain next fall. Criticism of ‘Titane’ from the Cannes Film Festival. Who is Julia Ducournau and why her triumph in Cannes is important. Complete list of honors from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

‘Titane’ by Julia Ducournau it won the Palme d’Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, quickly becoming one of the most anticipated films of the season. And his release date in Spain is just around the corner: Caramel Films and Youplanet Pictures will release the film next October 8.

Starring Agathe Rousselle Y Vincent Lindon, ‘Titane’ is an irreverent and radical thriller that critics have linked to David Cronenberg’s New Meat and, also, to the French director’s previous works (especially the award-winning ‘Crudo’). The synopsis reads (via Filmaffinity): “A young man with a bruised face is discovered at an airport. He claims his name is Adrien Legrand, a boy who disappeared 10 years ago. For his father, Vincent, this marks the end of a long nightmare. He drives home. Simultaneously, a series of horrible murders take place in the region. ”

The victory of ‘Titane’ in the ‘croisette’ has not only been deserved, but also historical: Ducournau has become the first female director to win the Palme d’Or by herself. Before she was Jane campion, which he won in 1993 with ‘El piano’ in a prize shared with Chen kaige (‘Goodbye my concubine’).

