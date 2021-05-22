When the Mediterranean dried up and gave rise to species unique to Spain

Two species of lizard from Ibiza Credit: Day’s Edge Productions

The Mediterranean basin has quite a few peculiarities at the level of biodiversity. But there is one that has drawn attention since the studies of naturalists of the 19th century: that the most successful reptile are the lizards. And the explanation is that the Mediterranean dried up 6 million years ago.

Lizards appeared approximately 20 million years ago. Y for quite some time they followed the normal pattern of evolution: very slow, gradual changes over a long time – in a geological sense, which is saying. But 6 million years ago something happened that accelerated its evolution.

At that time, what is known as the Messinian Salt Crisis. What you see in the geological strata is an enormous accumulation of salt, and the most likely reason is that the Mediterranean practically dried up. Communication with the Atlantic was cut off, turning the Mediterranean into practically a giant lake, and until the Strait of Gibraltar did not reopen, it stayed that way.

Which was horrifying news for many species, but not for lizards. Because As the sea dried, the lizards could migrate looking for other environments. And in doing so, they encountered lizards of other species, with which they hybridized and mixed their genes., leading to combinations that featured the best of both species – and probably the worst too, of course.

To understand what is interesting about this, you have to understand how the appearance of new species works. The formation of new species is a complicated subject. But, broadly speaking, in animals we understand that there are two types of speciation or mechanisms of appearance of new species: sympatric and allopatric speciation. The difference is simple: in sympatric speciation the species appear together, in the same environment; in allopatric they appear in different places.

There is a third, the parapatric, but there is some debate about whether it really exists or is a version of the previous ones.

The easiest to understand is allopatric. A population of a species, for whatever reasons, becomes two subpopulations but they are separated by a barrier. For example, each on one side of a chain of mountains that they cannot cross. Over time, each population will evolve and end up becoming two different species.

In the case of the sympatric, a population of one species becomes two subpopulations, but always in the same place. For example, if some individuals specialize in hunting mosquitoes, which fly, and others in hunting beetles, which walk on the ground., two increasingly specialized subpopulations will be formed, until two species are formed. But in this case, as they evolve in the same environment, the resulting species are – or are expected to be – more similar.

What’s the point? Well what the species of lizard that we have in the Mediterranean basin are allopatric – difficult for a lizard to reach from the Iberian Peninsula to Greece – but they seemed sympatric.

The explanation is simple: When the Mediterranean dried up and the lizards were able to move through it, they met and hybridized. Species that appeared to be separated – allopatric – were put back together and mixed genes, reducing their difference – more similar to the sympatric ones. Y when the Mediterranean was filled again, the species were separated again and each one has evolved in its own direction.

An example is that of the lizards of Ibiza. Half of its genes come from the populations of the Iberian Peninsula, and the other half from the Balkan species.

And that is how we have the enormous diversity of lizards in the Mediterranean basin.

