«I wanted the night to come and take a pill. When you suffer from depression, it is not you. When you are so vulnerable it is difficult to control moments of life and you think of extreme situations ». This is how Andrés Iniesta spoke of the hardest moment of his career. It was in 2009, after suffering various muscle injuries and after the death of his great friend and footballer Dani Jarque.

Another similar case has been known this week. It’s the one from Coco Gauff, the American tennis player who is amazing the world at just 16 years old. The tennis prodigy, usually compared to Serena Williams, admitted that the pressure made her go through hard times: «For about a year I was very depressed, that was the most difficult year for me »he confessed.

They were not the only ones. The list of elite athletes who have acknowledged having suffered psychological problems is extensive: Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Rafael Nadal, Alejandro Valverde or Álvaro Morata, among others. Sometimes, society is not able to understand why these professionals, considered privileged for their fame and economic situation, go through hard times on a personal level. Precisely that exposure to the public is one of the keys.

Enke’s tragedy

On November 10, 2009, the former goalkeeper of Barcelona and Tenerife, among others, he threw himself onto the train tracks to end his life victim of repeated clinical depression.

Her widow Teresa Enke, days after her husband’s death, tried to explain the German goalkeeper’s fight against depression, along with the doctor who was helping Robert. They detailed the problems he suffered after his time at Barcelona and Fenerbahçe, when fear of failure washed over him. In addition, the marriage also suffered the death of their first daughter.

Perhaps the goalkeeper is the most misunderstood figure in the world of soccer, and the ones who suffer the most pressure. Many of them have exploited: «I was horrified to think of the game over the weekend. Because I know that in those 90 minutes I will have a terrible time. The suffering I felt was such that I continually imagined another type of life, I imagined being a player and not a goalkeeper », said Víctor Valdés, a man who has always known how to transmit the suffering of the elite goalkeeper.

Sometimes, the athlete’s enemy is not part of another team, but lies with oneself. They say that the most important thing in sport is self-confidence: «In football everything is a matter of the head »Álvaro Morata recently confessed explaining his problems during his time at Chelsea.