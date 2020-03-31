Diego Godin came back up. Inter Milan’s central defender believes that, in Italy in particular, the coronavirus problem was not taken seriously until too late.

After nine years of defending the colors of theAtlético de Madrid, Diego Godin took on a new challenge last summer. Party atInter Milan However, at the request of Antonio Conte, the central defender failed to win in Lombardy, and everything suggests that he should leave the Nerazzurri at the end of the 2019-2020 financial year.

In addition, the Uruguayan international does not seem to like much on the other side of the Alps, and the coronavirus crisis that affected the country before the rest of Europe obviously does not help. Returning to his native country recently, the ex-Colchonero also let out his anger, openly criticizing the Italian government and even the governing bodies of football.

The 10,000 dead barrier crossed

“We were exposed until the last moment, they kept pulling on the rope to see if we could continue playing until the situation was not viable. We continued to play for several weeks, we continued to train, to play behind closed doors, until a player tested positive (Daniele Rugani, editor’s note) and that we and the players of Juventus are in quarantine. There, the championship stopped, he explains via ESPN.

In Italy, this virus was not given as much importance at first, it was thought to be a Chinese problem and that it would not reach other countries. They took action slowly, quite slowly, but at the government level, no drastic measures were taken to prevent what could happen. ” And today, the country has lost more than 10,000 of its residents, mowed down by covid-19.

