When the cinema came through the window

(CNN Spanish) – The year 2020 was the year we watched the cinema at home, because it was the year that almost everything we did at home, perhaps inadvertently the sofa became our refuge.

The covid-19 pandemic forced us to change the way we work, eat, interact and also evade, escape.

The television screen was, for those who went through harsh confinement, the window to a world alien to the pandemic, a world where the exceptional lives of others made us forget the daily fear of what we touched or breathed, the air had become become a threat.

It was the only way to break the confinement, for the mind and feelings to be hooked on something that was not infected by the virus, or by the fear of the virus.

It is true that movie theaters were darker than ever, but through that window with disparate landscapes that we have plugged in at home, movies continued to illuminate our eyes and rejoice our hearts.

Without a doubt, 2020 was the year that cinema came through the window.

Off Camera 2021

In this edition, Out of Camera returns to its origins. So the premise was that the plots of certain movies inspired our reporters around the world to look for stories that had some connection point.

Later we went for the anecdotes of the movies, but now we have returned to reality.

And the novelty is twofold. Now the reference films are not some of those nominated by the Hollywood Academy as best production, as in previous editions, but rather the Latin films that have been most popular in countries of our region such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and the United States at which Spain has been added, an important center for the production of films in Spanish.

With this challenge recovered, we asked five CNNE reporters in Miami, Monterrey, Bogotá, Buenos Aires and Madrid to look for five stories inspired by the plots of the following films: the American “Bad Boys for Life”, the Colombian “Perseguida”, the Mexican “Cindy La Regia”, the Argentine “Theft of the century” and the Spanish “Adú”.

It has not been easy to find the protagonists of these reports because the plots of the films are very varied, in very different contexts.

It has been hard work by professionals such as Fernando Ramos, Hugo Manu Correa, Javier Merino, José Manuel Rodríguez and Pau Mosquera.

But finally here they are, five true stories on five movie plots.

Here are the segments, in the same order as the program

“PERSECUTED”

The stigma of guilt

A survivor of the extinct Colombian FARC guerrillas recounts her tremendous experience in captivity when she was both victim and executioner.

The film that inspired this tremendous report by Fernando Ramos was the Colombian “Perseguida” by director Yesid Leone.

Fernando Ramos offers us the impressive testimony of this victim who was forced to kill to save her life. Flor Enid Ramírez tells us how she was kidnapped and harassed by this now extinct guerrilla until she managed to escape. Now he seeks justice and reparation.

“THE THEFT OF THE CENTURY”

The “robbery” of Argentina

Hugo Correa presents “The Great Theft of Argentina”, an original report that seeks the reason why Argentines always feel robbed or cheated in life, whether in politics, the economy or in social life. Testimonies on the street and the opinion of a psychologist give us an idea of ​​Argentine thinking in the face of the country’s historical debacles.

The film that inspired this report is called “Theft of the century” and was a great box office success in Argentina.

“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE”

Reposado blue

The American “Bad Boys for Life” was the highest grossing in the United States last year, according to Box Office Mojo.

With the help of José Manuel Rodríguez we want to know what the real life of a Miami police officer is.

And they are going to realize that it is very different from the one played by Will Smith.

“CINDY LA REGIA”

When hope is sweet

The popular comedy Cindy La Regia inspires Javier Merino to tell the story in reverse as the protagonist of the film. Here, a married woman goes to Monterrey to seek a better future for her family, but is abandoned by her husband, she stays on the street, even going to sleep in the car with her two youngest daughters. But she manages to rebuild her life, and becomes a famous confectioner who spreads her recipes on social networks.

“ADÚ”

The return of the emigrant

The Spanish film “Adú”, which can be seen on the Netflix platform in many countries, narrates the adventure of an African immigrant boy to reach Spain. In Madrid, Pau Mosquera has met a Spanish emigrant who made the return trip, from Spain to the old colony of Equatorial Guinea. Nostalgia for a past to which this veteran architect who spent his youth in a country very different from his wants to return.