when the beauty of art overwhelms you

When we say that some works of art leave us ecstatic, it may seem that we are exaggerating. However, it is possible that they even make us lose consciousness. It does not matter if it is a fresco of the Sistine Chapel, the illuminated city of Paris or perhaps the most famous battle scene from Avengers: Endgame or any title from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beauty, in any of its forms, can surpass us. And sometimes, that leads to something known as Stendhal syndrome.

It is not serious, fortunately, but it can be scary if we do not know what is happening to us. Nor does it appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, as it is not a condition as such. Rather, it is a set of symptoms of psychosomatic origin, which can range from a slight increase in heart rate to paralysis and hallucinations. What has been freaking out about a beauty that our brain finds it difficult to manage.

The origin of Stendhal syndrome

Stendhal syndrome is named after the French Marie-Henri Beyle, better known under the pseudonym Stendhal.

A good part of the cases of Stendhal syndrome have been detected in foreign tourists in the city of Florence

He was the first person to describe it after experiencing it on his own body during a visit to the Basilica of Santa Croce, from Florence, in 1817. He had in his writings that, on being located in this place, where the remains of Machiavello, Galileo and Michelangelo, he was invaded by a kind of ecstasy, feeling so close to those men. He described that he came to feel palpitations and that he walked with fear of falling.

But it was not he who baptized this syndrome. Actually, the psychiatrist at the Florence Hospital did it in 1979 Graziella Magherini, after analyzing the cases of 106 foreign tourists cared for in your center. It is not surprising that it is mainly Italians who have described it. And it is that, although there is an intense debate on if Stendhal syndrome really exists, The toilets of the hospitals located in some of the most emblematic cities of this European country receive a large number of tourists affected by symptoms compatible with their description.

Curious cases from history

Photo by Xavier Enhanced on Unsplash

Among the tourists attended by Dr. Magherini, some very extreme cases stand out, such as that of a woman named Caterina. It was found by one of the guards of the boboli garden, Florence, when he was about to close the doors of it at the end of the day. She was stunned and didn’t seem to know where she was. When they took her to the hospital, they found that she was carrying a notebook with sketches of famous Botticcelli paintings, which showed that he had visited the Uffizi gallery. And it seemed precisely these who had impacted her until leaving her in that state.

Another relevant story, which was not described by Magherini, but by scientists from England and Ireland, is that of a 72-year-old Fine Arts graduate who ‘presented insomnia and worries about being followed”. Apparently, it all started eight years earlier, during a visit to Italy, when he was overwhelmed by the beauty that surrounded him when he found himself standing on a Florence bridge.

Scientific literature generally points to works of art as a trigger, especially those located in Italy

Fortunately, he quickly improved with the appropriate psychiatric treatment. However, the scientists who reported his case warn that people with previous mental disorders they could be more exposed to Stendhal syndrome. Although this is not an indispensable condition.

As for the trigger, the scientific literature generally points to works of art. Some experts believe that it is due to the impact of discovering the difference between famous sculptures or paintings in reality and in the media. However, it is also believed that it can occur with other manifestations of art, like music or, why not ?, the cinema. It is true that no cases of anyone with Stendhal syndrome have been reported after watching a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not even with classics like The Godfather. But beauty is everywhere and it is something that we should not rule out. Not as a disease, because it is not, but as something that can have a significant impact on us.

Possible explanations

Contrary to what happens with many diseases, with a clear origin and well-defined symptoms, Stendhal syndrome is really something of a mixed bag. To begin with, there are many symptoms to which it can be associated. In order to find which are the most common, the Spanish Society of Neurology conducted in 2008 a survey of the neurologists attending a congress celebrated in Italy. Of all of them, 17% admitted having felt melancholy, while 13% had anxiety. On the other hand, 83% described significant aesthetic pleasure, 62% enthusiasm and 33% euphoria. Finally, 10% declared having suffered perceptual disorders, 4% a deep sense of guilt and 6% uncomfortable somatic symptoms.

These could be some of the frequent symptoms when we expose ourselves to an inordinate beauty. But this does not have to refer to a syndrome as such. And, in fact, it is not even known exactly why.

There are physiological and social factors that can make a person more prone to Stendhal syndrome

It could be a simple case of mass hysteria, in which the suggestion of having seen other people go into ecstasy at the visualization of certain monuments or works of art can lead someone to feel the same. In the same way that it happens with this, it seems that there is people more likely to suffer it. In fact, according to a publication from the University of Rosario, in Colombia, there are some physiological factors and others social. For example, among the former, to prevent it from happening, it is recommended not to go sightseeing on a very empty stomach or without having drunk enough water. It is also important protect yourself from the sun.

This presumably applies to tourism, to Beethoven’s symphonies, or to cinema. In fact, it depends a lot on the tastes of each person. Someone who cares about superheroes will not be struck by the beauty of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, just as someone who hates classical music may not experience a Stendhal syndrome by the compositions of the genius of Bonn.

Regarding social factors, it seems that people have a higher risk of experiencing Stendhal syndrome single, spending a lot of time alone or with clear religious tendencies.

Religion and Stendhal syndrome

Photo by James Coleman on Unsplash

The latter is somewhat curious, since there are studies that relate Stendhal syndrome to religious experiences.

There are variants associated with other cities, such as the Jerusalem syndrome, the Paris syndrome or the Istanbul syndrome.

One of them, carried out at the University of Santiago de Compostela, reveals through neurophysiological and neuroimaging techniques that the brain activity of these people has certain patterns in common with Stendhal syndrome, as well as with organic and musicogenic epilepsy, which are characterized respectively by the sudden experimentation of orgasms during the attack and by the appearance of the attack itself when listening to a certain piece of music.

The fact that religious beliefs are so influential has led to the origin of a kind of variant of Stendhal syndrome, called jerusalem syndrome, characterized by similar symptoms in people visiting religious sites in the Israeli city.

It is not the only variant. There are also others, such as the Paris syndrome or the Istanbul syndrome. Ultimately, the world can become very gray in certain situations. Therefore, when we suddenly come across so much beauty, it can be a bit difficult to manage it. As long as the effects aren’t serious – and they usually aren’t – that should be an artist’s highest aspiration.

