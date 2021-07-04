When the Albufera of Valencia was about to be urbanized

07/04/2021 at 12:02 CEST

Today, the Albufera de Valencia is one of the most emblematic protected areas of the Iberian Peninsula and a collective pride for all Spaniards. However, it did not take long for this wetland to end up as a great tourist city, at a time when developmentalism was beginning to make its first attacks on the territory. This is the story of how the threat was avoided.

To speak of the Albufera Natural Park is to speak of one of the treasures of the Spanish Levante: within its 21,120 hectares are places as unique as the Devesa del Saler, the “malladas & rdquor ;, which managed to rebel against urbanism to preserve today. today a wonderful landscape of high environmental value.

Just twelve kilometers from the urban center of Valencia capital, this area of ​​Albufera, known for its dunes and for its saline lagoons that create around it an ecosystem of enormous diversity. La Albufera was about to be swallowed up by construction, to the point that a project was started to turn it into a great “resort & rdquor; tourist, reports the . agency.

In 1962, the Valencia City Council launched a plan to urbanize this area of ​​El Saler and turn it into a tourist area. A project that was endorsed by the then Minister of Information and Tourism, Manuel Fraga, developed by the architect Julio Cano and also backed by large investment groups of the time.

This plan was approved by the then Valencian mayor, Adolfo Rincón de Arellano, in 1965, the year in which the works began almost immediately. These came to seriously alter the ecosystems of the Devesa in order to transform it into one more Mediterranean marina with large towers of houses, hotels and recreation and leisure areas.

“The entire dune front was razed to build a promenade, began with the works of sanitation, sewerage system, roads and, even, began the works to create an artificial lake as a marina or a golf course & rdquor ;, tells . Antonio Guillem, head of the Global Nature Foundation (FGN) in the Valencian Community.

At the end of the 60s, some voices already emerged that began to warn of the serious problems that this urban project would pose for the environmental heritage of Valencia, among them were biologists, university professors and even himself Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente.

It was thanks to the media strength that this Spanish naturalist and environmental promoter possessed at that time that Valencian society really began to open its eyes, especially as a result of the broadcast of a “Vida Salvaje & rdquor; on Spanish Television in the early 70s.

The beginning of this trend in favor of the environment, the position of several regional media and the decline of the Franco regime promoted in summer 1974 «El Saler per al poble«, A citizen movement that set out to really tackle urban planning in this area of ​​the Valencian Albufera.

“This awareness of the residents of Valencia and its surroundings was essential to stop what would have been an unprecedented disaster in the region. Thanks to them, to their relentless fight to defend our natural heritage, today we can enjoy these wonderful landscapes & rdquor ;, Guillem remarks.

In 1980, with democracy established in Spain, the Mayor Ricard Pérez Casado totally paralyzed the urban project and studies began to recover the area with the special protective plan for the Devesa, which triggered the Generalitat Valenciana to declare the Albufera a Natural Park in 1986.

Although today you can still find remains of old pipes and other small bad memories of that time, the landscape that can be enjoyed today is practically the same as before the cranes, excavators and all the machinery that were about to enter. destroy this place.

But to achieve this return to the origin a long process of regeneration and recovery of dune systems, totally razed by the urbanization and turned into a promenade.

The first step was to remove all infrastructure and recreate the morphology of the dune through a mechanical accumulation of sand. Subsequently, the substrate was fixed by palisades of “blot & rdquor; and sugarcane, and with the planting of plant species typical of this ecosystem.

Finally, access and public use of the area had to be restricted so that it could regenerate itself thanks to the development of the plants and the disappearance of the palisades after being covered with sand. Between four and five years later, the dune finally presented its natural appearance.

This entire process has lasted almost two decades, and to achieve it, several Life projects of the European Union in which this Devesa del Saler Park has participated, which have helped this area to continue to be considered the jewel in the crown for Valencians due to its high ecological and environmental value.

