May 14, 2020

In the last days, the importance of technology in our lives has been verified in most of the facets that compose it: as entertainment, to infinitely expand the possibilities of communication, also as a tool for health research… Sport, As usual, it also often benefits from the vast possibilities that technology offers. Today we will see some examples applied to some sports.

Statistics and data collection are essential in elite sport, but in a sport like volleyball, where actions are constantly repeated, it becomes more important. Pablo González del Corral, National Technical Delegate for volleyball at the EMDE Games, tells us about his personal case working with this type of technique. Pablo is an expert in volleyball, since in addition to having a great fondness for this sport, he is a certified coach, collaborates as a teacher in the ECM referee courses, has attended European championships in the discipline …

And in addition to all this, Pablo works in the Sevillian Mairena Voley Club, of the Women’s Super League 2 (second category of national volleyball), where he is in charge of witnessing the matches live and collecting the data and statistics. “My work is divided into two aspects: on the one hand, I prepare statistics for the club, and on the other, I make the statistical report of the meeting for the Federation,” says Pablo. In this way, your club can obtain valuable information on how to improve in technical or tactical aspects. In addition to what was witnessed live, Pablo has twenty-four hours to watch the game and rectify any data that may have been wrong. “The initial and final actions at each point are simple, but there may be doubts in the intermediate ones,” he explains.

Basically, Pablo collects data on the placement, the passes, the attacks, the blocks, the serves, the distributions of the players … “The coaching staff thus studies its own data, to try to know the performance of each player,” says Pablo. “We also seek to study rival statistics and anticipate action,” he says. And although the players do not consider themselves professionals, because they do not make a living from it, they do consider themselves elite players. Pablo recognizes that such specific statistics do not make sense at school levels, although on a smaller scale they can be worked with. “In school sports, statistics don’t matter, fun matters and they learn technique. It is true that if a coach has time and dedication, some simple statistics can be used, such as the number of touches at each point, so that the players improve, “says Pablo.

Since the job is not only for your club, but also for the RFEVB (Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation), which forces local teams to keep track of statistics for the official website, the information they obtain is highly valued. Once again, it is verified how the team spirit and camaraderie of volleyball is not limited only to the members of the team itself, but to all the rivals, since all the respective statisticians of each team share information to save time. A few days ago, the forum ‘Statistics in the Super League: advanced assessment and analysis’ took place, organized by the RFEVB to tell what this process is like in top-level clubs for both men and women. And the sensations that are extracted are that technology helps but that collaboration between people is what leads everyone to improve as an entity.

Another example of how technology can be key has recently made headlines in the media. And it is that in a sport like soccer, where technology seems to have drastically broken with the VAR, it is being studied how technology can allow matches to be played with complete normality. To that end, in the protocol prepared by LaLiga for the return of the competition it has been established that in the event that a player tests positive, the ach Mediacoach ’tool would be used. It is a recording system, which allows the health and sports authorities, after viewing the match, to discover the potential infections of those who have interacted with the footballer who has tested positive.

And since we have talked about football and also about volleyball, we will conclude this article with an example of how technology can be applied to basketball, a world where data such as shooting percentages of two or three are truly useful. For this reason, the Spanish company NBN23 launched its ish Swish ’app at the beginning of this course, which allows fans and players to follow data from all kinds of leagues, including many leagues and amateurs. Basketball lovers, whatever the league they play in, are increasingly interested in knowing everything about the games they watch, follow or play. For all these reasons, technology gives sport new ways to improve people’s lives.

Iván Hernández

