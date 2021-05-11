“When teams play well and win, they don’t talk about referees”

05/11/2021 at 1:36 PM CEST

Three days from the end of LaLiga Santander, with the factor of depending on himself to be champion, Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, focuses on “improving his team” and “forgetting about the referees”, because when you play “well” and you “win” you don’t talk about them, while insisting on your opinion that the VAR “is fairer”.

When a new appointment of the championship already appears, in the case of the rojiblanco team against Real Sociedad, the penalty still resounds by the hand of Militao in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla last Sunday. “But there has always been and will always be controversy in a game as dynamic as football,” the coach began at the first of the five questions that circulated around that fact.

“We are diverting the attention that the coaches have to have in what concerns us and in the reality that we have, which is to improve our team and forget about the referees, because when the teams play well and the teams win there is no talk of the referees, and there is always controversy going around, because it is football and the controversy will exist for a lifetime, “he said.

“But I think that we, as coaches, have to make sure that our team plays better. We have 95 or 96 minutes to play, there is a VAR and a referee on the field who have the decision-making before the opportune plays and we are part of this situation. We cannot influence anything, because we have another place. The responsibility is for the people who occupy that place today and it must be respected, “he continued at the telematic press conference.

“As I have said millions of times, not now, the VAR is more fair with the things that actually happen; later, it is improved, pointed much more clearly … It may be. But it is more fair, that’s for sure, it’s your turn. sometimes in favor or sometimes against, “he stated Simeone, who insisted on his occupation: preparing his team.

“I decide to worry about what concerns me. I am a coach and I have to take care that my team arrives in the best way, so that the players can recover the best possible from the previous game … We have to get the best out of our team when we It’s time to play and when we have to play. I understand that I never did give my opinion and speak, nor will I do it now, “he proclaimed later when he was also asked about the calendar, due to the fact that Real Madrid has one day less than rest that the rojiblancos between this day – he will play on Thursday – and the next, on Sunday.