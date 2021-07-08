“When tapering is not tapering”

The recent spike in inflation in the US. has shifted the balance of risks around monetary policy prospects. From Aberdeen Standard Investments they expect that the Fed will begin to reduce its monetary policy in early 2022 and that the first increase will occur in the second half of 2023. However, it is possible that if inflation does not moderate as quickly as they expect, it will truncate the normalization schedule and reduction of asset purchases occurs in a period of nine months, and that the first rate hike occurs in early 2023.

The underlying US CPI is now only 0.3 percentage points below the trend line of 2.3% (the consistent target rate given the difference between the Price of Personal Consumption Spending and the CPI). drawn between December 2019 and April 2021. In other words, depending on how the Fed interprets average inflation and the appropriate benchmark, it is not far from one version of its target.

Of course, the economy is well below full employment, and this will remain the Fed’s main goal in the short term. But if labor supply problems persist, the Fed may find itself in the uncomfortable position of having its two terms strained. It is also worth noting that one of the consequences of inflation targeting The average is that interest rates will tighten more than the equilibrium rate to return to the target during a period of exceedance, so the maximum rate of the cycle could be higher.

On the other hand, the market says that the Bank of England has already embarked on reducing purchases, and that the ECB could join them soon. However, it would be a mistake to confuse a reduction in the weekly rate of purchases within a fixed allocation of purchases (which is what the Bank of England is doing and what the ECB could do) with a reduction in the total amount of planned purchases. (which is tapering). There is no reason to think that the former will have a sustained impact on financial conditions.

Slow vaccination rates in emerging markets mean that economic recovery in these countries will continue to be slower than the cycle in developed markets. And this asynchronous recovery is contributing to the withdrawal of accommodative policies in many emerging countries. Rising US Treasury yields, coupled with rising inflation in emerging markets, has forced central banks in some emerging countries to end loosening cycles (Mexico, South Africa ), and others to raise interest rates (Brazil, Russia, Ukraine).

The tightening of central banks – and the market’s valuation of further increases, reflects in part the limited institutional credibility, which makes it more difficult to look beyond transitory inflation. Indeed, although headline rates are being pushed higher in the short term, viral trends remain worrisome in many emerging markets and tightening policies will weaken recoveries, pushing inflation rates down in the second half, a time base effects wear off. In fact, for many countries – particularly those in Asia – core inflation is not worrisome.

However, Aberdeen is concerned that in some key emerging market economies, Like Turkey, India, and Mexico, long-term commitment to inflation targeting may be declining.