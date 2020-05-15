On several occasions My Cute Old Man He has belittled professionals, since that memorable occasion of October 9, 2018, when he assured that great science is not required to drill an oil well, it is very easy, it is the same as a water well, but much deeper.

Yet another, on April 23, he went against the

engineers and architects when justifying the delivery of housing loans

directly, saying that the money will pay more and they will buy from

good price for construction materials and also, the beneficiary of the

Credit will hire bricklayer teachers and workers.

He urges them to violate the law, he forgets that to build you need a building license, which in turn requires plans signed by a certified engineer.

What more absurd thing, who with three fingers in front believes

that buying at low volume is cheaper than wholesale, but My Old Man

Cute he thinks so and is doing it with everything; it only lacks that in the Sector

Salud better give them a little wool and that everyone buy their medications.

The Blessed Social Networks have published videos of the state governments showing the terrible quality of the protective equipment that the federation sends: one-layer mask, transparent gowns, gloves that break with the naked eye and other material of very low quality.

Subject that they wanted to solve justifying that it was a donation, I wonder what perhaps for being free it is necessary to use it, although the health personnel are contagious ?, it is an aberration to do this.

And thanks to this and many other things, even if it sounds like

Christmas song, on Monday, May 11, when 36 thousand 300 cases of

COVID-19, 8 thousand 544 were medical personnel, that is, doctors, nurses and

stretcher bearers, 23.54% of those infected, in other words, of every 4

COVID patients one was from health personnel.

Argentina, a nation with a very high percentage of infected medical personnel, barely reaches 14%, but how could we not beat them, it’s not worth it!

And if this were not enough, for defending Dr. Alcocer and

The Other Lopez, as honest and humanistic people, My Pretty Little Old man fans the

stitch to attack neoliberal medicine.

“That unfortunately also came to dominate in the neoliberal period in everything related to health, as it was said before the doctors, who only sought to enrich themselves, right? The patient arrived and the first thing they did was ask him:

– What’s wrong?

– No, it hurts here, doctor.

– No, what do you have of goods? ”

How MY Cute Old Man and his family take care of themselves in Medical

South and Houston hospitals, believes that all doctors have an office there

and they charge expensive consultations.

He forgets that the vast majority of doctors work in public institutions, with deplorable salaries or consult with Dr. Simi at 50 pesos, if not that they are out there distributing samples of medicines in their colleagues’ offices.

Throughout my life, I have dealt with doctors and have sustained

long talks, most of them, yeah

it is not that all, apart from their consultation in these places F1f1s also attend

in public hospitals.

It is clear that being a professional is a minor issue

for My Cute Old Man, who took 14 years to pursue his degree in

political science and public administration, a career lasting 4

years.

It took 3.5 times to finish the degree, imagine if you had wanted to be a doctor, they do require around 14 years to have a specialty, My Cute Old Man would have needed 49 years to graduate, that is, he would not yet have his specialty.

This disregard for education and knowledge are

those who are sinking our country, there we have assistants and escorts that

they are now senior officials on the SAT.

And with this I don’t mean that all the members of the

cabinet are unprepared people, many of them are prepared, but

in other areas very different from where they work.

Example: What does an agronomist do at Pemex? The answer is more than evident, in less than a year and a half, he led the company to bankruptcy, in 2019 he lost no less than 346 billion pesos, the equivalent of almost 70 presidential planes.

This happens when it is enough to be honest to work in

any position, it turns out that the now-disappeared GDP fell 2.4% in the

first quarter of this year, and there if we can not blame Covid since the

The virus began to wreak havoc on the economy in late March.

We will have to see how we are in this second quarter in

the one who is barely halfway through, make your bets. How much do you calculate?

But we do not care anymore, now we will no longer talk about GDP, we will talk about Well-being and Happiness, two very precise units of measurement and easy to calculate anything subjective, imagine how happy an employee is going to be when they say: “you are going to earn twenty more smiles than last year. ”

So for the good of Mexico take good care of yourself and be very

happy, this is how we are going to face the temporary crisis.

Sunday Days

Sunday.dias@yahoo.com.mx

Twitter: @ domingodias7

www.domingodias.com

• “One more year for this to change completely”, AMLO 11/1/19. What a thrill in just 169 days Mexico will be another.

