When should you change your cell phone and what is the best time to buy?

When is the best time to replace your iPhone? The answer may seem simple, but it is not.

Most modern cell phones are expensive: the price of the iPhone 12, the latest model, starts at $ 800, as does the Samsung Galaxy. Companies often offer discounts if you have another model, but only if it is not too old.

Staying with the same model for as long as possible can save you money. An $ 800 phone distributed with a 24-month carrier contract costs approximately $ 33 per month.

But before investing in a new device, you should consider the best time to do it.

Why change it?

Offer.com shopping expert Lisa Davis recommends that if your screen is not cracked, the phone has not suffered any water damage and the software updates are compatible with the model, you do not need to replace it.

Apple typically backs its iPhones with software updates for five years, while Android phones receive security updates for a minimum of four years.

“So theoretically a phone can last up to five years, be careful,” says Davis.

A new battery may be enough

Generally, cell phone users get impatient when their devices have charging problems. If you find that your phone needs to be charged more often, try replacing the battery rather than the entire phone, advised Grow Acorns Kay-Kay Clapp, iFixit’s director of communications. The older a battery is, the less charge it can hold, which means it will drain more often.

Depending on the model you have, replacing the battery at Apple costs $ 69 or $ 49 dollars if the phone has no warranty. If it is within warranty, replacing the battery is free. Changing the battery in Android phones generally costs less than $ 100. A new battery could extend the life of your phone by a year or two, so you should consider that option before purchasing a new cell phone.

When this happens …

But what is the clearest sign that you need to replace your phone?

“Your phone has probably reached the end of its useful life when it has errors, which means it shuts down randomly or crashes frequently,” says Davis.

When to buy

If it’s definitely time to swap it out, the best time to buy an iPhone is after Apple launches its newest line, usually in September.

“This is when older models will be discounted by $ 100 or more,” Davis says.

On the other hand, if you want to have the most modern model, the smartest thing is to wait for a sales period such as Cyber ​​Monday or Black Friday.

“In 2020, Apple released the iPhone 12 in October, due to Covid-19,” Davis recalls. “Those who waited a couple of months were even able to get a free iPhone 12 model from T-Mobile or up to $ 800 off Best Buy.”

So waiting, and getting the most out of your current cell phone, is usually the best decision.

