A dirty or bad air filter can cause increased fuel consumption and loss of power.

The A air filter in the cars It is in charge of cleaning the air that the mechanics of the engine in order to achieve the best possible combustion, for which it is of utmost importance to keep it in the best conditions so that its operation is optimal.

Place the suitable filter to your car is essential, since there is a wide variety of options on the market, some very cheap that promise to improve engine breathing, and although they are paper filters or “sponge”, they do not meet the characteristics necessary for good performance or.

Auto filter.

Credit: Pixabay.

Another option that is usually considered to improve engine breathing is the specific kits and direct intake shots, high-cost devices that promise an air intake as clean, direct and cold as possible, however, according to the portal Diariomotor, they usually cause problems in some engines that are not capable of working with the values ​​of pressure and air flow that this type of filters achieve.

Most of the air filters are manufactured in paper and its goal is to debug or filter out all impurities that the car is picking up on the road, for this reason it is recommended to change the filter at least every year or upon reaching 10,000 or 15,000 kilometers.

There are those who seek to extend the life of a filter with home remedies, however, the operation of such a filter may be unflattering. Â Something that could be useful is to clean the filter with pressurized air, but what is really effective is to monitor its condition and replace it once it is necessary or when we see that it is dirty or we detect loss of performance or increase consumption without apparent explanation.

