Human evolution has turned tonsils into little important elements for the body

Tonsils do not fulfill any essential function in the body, but they can be the source of health problems. That is why surgical procedures for its removal are so common.

And although sometimes the removal is for mere prevention, there are special circumstances in which remove the tonsils is the best decision. Here we will talk a little more about it.

When to remove the tonsils?

According to Dr. Ernesto Reid, otolaryngologist at the Las Condes Clinic, the order to remove the tonsils commonly occurs in patients with symptoms of Repeated tonsillitis, which are infections that occur four or five times a year.

The order to remove the tonsils also occurs if the frequency is less than that indicated, and if infections occur recurrently over the years.

The doctor also affirms that the removal of the tonsils can be generated if you have had an abscess due to the complication of a case of tonsillitis.

In the case of children, the order to remove the tonsils proceeds in the cases of hypertrophyThat is, if the tonsils have grown a lot.

How are the tonsils removed?

Photo: Pixabay

Tonsils are removed in a surgery known as tonsillectomy. This procedure uses general anesthesia while the patient is intubated. In a tonsillectomy, forceps are used to remove the tonsils, which are moved and cut.

It is quite usual that the removal of the tonsils is accompanied by the removal of adenoids, which are structurally similar tissues and which are also lymphatic.

After surgery, the first three days should be based on a cold liquid dietsuch as ice cream, drinks, yogurt, or jellies. Other foods can be added in the following days, but they should be soft.

The friends They can generate unnecessary health problems at some point in your life. Tonsillectomy is a relatively common procedure in medicine, so there is little to fear. Likewise, you should always consult with your trusted doctor if this is the right treatment for you.

.