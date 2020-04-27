The COVID-19 pandemic has left people more attentive to the widely publicized preventive care, such as the use of alcohol gel and the correct hand hygiene, and even more determined to invest in the use of protective masks.

Keeping an eye on the habits recently adopted by the population, the Ministry of Health published an update in which it indicates that tissue protection masks can be made at home as allies in combating the spread of the new Coronavirus.

According to Dr. Michelle Zicker, an infectious disease specialist at the São Camilo de São Paulo Hospital Network, the use of the industrialized mask continues to be directed exclusively to health professionals and patients with respiratory symptoms and other clinical conditions, according to a medical indication.

To be effective, homemade masks must be made with a double layer of fabric and in a way that they are well adjusted to the face, without leaving spaces around the nose and mouth. “It is necessary to ensure that the equipment is used correctly, otherwise, the false sense of protection can end up leaving people even more exposed”, highlights the infectologist.

A manual with specifications on how the item can be made and used was also published on the official website of the Ministry of Health: https://saude.gov.br.

When and how to use

The homemade mask can be used by the general population to prevent infection with Coronavirus. “When choosing these homemade items, it is still possible to guarantee that industrialized masks are available to those who really have this need”, explains Michelle.

Although made of cloth, the accessory cannot be reused indefinitely and must be used individually. It is necessary to observe the useful life of the item, which has a maximum usage time of two hours and needs to be replaced whenever it is wet or dirty.

It is also worth remembering that, when using them, you should wash your hands before the mask is put on and after removing it. Then, fabric masks should be washed, preferably with bleach.

