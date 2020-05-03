AdBlue helps Diesel to minimize NOx emissions

It can be treated as an additional fuel, to refuel between 6,000 and 7,000 kilometers

Vehicles with Diesel engines have an additional tank reserved for AdBlue, an aqueous substance that reduces emissions from this type of engine. As is understandable, this tank is depleted with the passage of the kilometers and must be refilled. We tell you when to do it approximately, as well as the consequences of not doing it on time.

The AdBlue it is a harmless substance consisting essentially of urea dissolved in water 32.5%. It has different functions, since one of the main uses it is given is as a fertilizer, but in the motor world it is used in models with a diesel engine to neutralize harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides –NOx– 90%.

It is in the post-expulsion stage of the burned gases in the combustion chamber that AdBlue is injected. The mixture goes to the catalyst where it reacts with the gases to convert the nitrogen oxides into water vapor and pure nitrogen. This spray carries an average consumption of approximately 0.3 liters / 100 kilometers under normal conditions.

The current vehicles have tanks for this substance with capacities of between 16 and 20 liters, so if we apply a simple account it follows that refueling must be done between 6,000 and 8,000 kilometers approximately. It is a fairly wide range since it will depend on our type of driving, since with a cold engine or when driving slowly the consumption is somewhat higher than when hot or when driving on the road.

Responding is a very simple task and there are different ways to do it. The first option is to do it yourself, since most workshops, specialized centers and even gas stations sell containers of between five and ten liters. Some gas stations also have their own jets to serve oneself. Finally, during the reviews in the workshop, it is common for the service to take advantage to renew it. The nozzle is, as a general rule, next to the fuel nozzle, although there are vehicles that mount it in the trunk. Something very important to emphasize: in case of confusion and having filled the Diesel tank with AdBlue, it is imperative don’t start the car, because we can generate a serious breakdown.

The price is not an excessive expense, since it is around 1 and 1.2 euros / liter. However, and as we show in this article, not all AdBlue are of the same quality and some do not meet the requirements of homologation of the European Union, so you should not get carried away by the cheapest offer.

What problems can it cause if the AdBlue tank runs out? Fortunately, this does not entail no mechanical breakdown. However, in case the tank is completely depleted, the vehicle will not start. This is a rather extreme case, since a warning light comes on in the control panel thousands of kilometers in advance.

In short, the AdBlue is like an additional fuel tank that you have to remember to fill in the same way as in the case of the main one, with the only difference that the periodicity is much longer in time.

