         When Santiago Ramón y Cajal was honored in a chapter of The Big Bang Theory

In the eminently geeky series The Big Bang Theory (Season 6, episode 16, titled “The Tangible Affection Proof”, translated as “The tangible proof of affection”.), Seldon asks his assistant Alex to get him a gift for Amy on Valentine’s Day.

The third option is an engraving of neurons signed by Santiago Ramón y Cajal, the father of neuroscience. Sheldon is so impressed that he decides to keep it to himself.

Santiago Ramón y Cajal

The other two options that Sheldon rules out giving Amy away are:

A map of England showing the travels of the characters in the Canterbury Tales of Chaucer.

An original music box in the shape of a harp.

Prefer to stay with Santiago Ramón y Cajal, who also drew brain cells by hand. Such that this:

Santiago Ramón y Cajal (1852 – 1934), Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1906 for discovering the functioning that regulates the connective processes of nerve cells, starting point of the so-called Neuron Doctrine.

Thanks to the detailed histological examinations of Ramón y Cajal, the synaptic cleft, a space of between 20 and 40 nanometers that separates the neurons; This space suggested communication by chemical messengers that crossed the cleft and allowed communication between neurons.

He proposed the existence of dendritic spines, a small bulge in the membrane of the dendritic tree of certain neurons where, typically, synapse occurs with an axonal button of another neuron, and sometimes several axons contact. Proof of this itself only came after electron microscopy was developed during the second decade of the 20th century.

