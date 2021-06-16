When Salma Hayek’s owl vomited hair on Harry Styles’ head

The jarocha said that Kering once had the fortune to meet Harry Styles (or the other way around?) And that the Watermelon Sugar interpreter was so excited to meet the owl that he wanted it to fly to his head and when he least expected it, he already had it on his hair.

“And then he threw up a hairball on his head,” he recalled. And no, Harry didn’t bother, Salma explained that quite the opposite, he reacted very calmly to the incident.

Check out Salma’s story here:

This is not the first time the actress has spent time with Kering in her interviews. Your pet is so important in your life that you always have something to say about it. In his talk with Ellen he also said that the owl sleeps in her room when her husband is away, the billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault .