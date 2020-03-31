Wojciech Szczesny recounted the time when Cristiano Ronaldo had to buy a gift for all his teammates…

We don’t mess with discipline at Juventus. For Polish television, Wojciech Szczesny, the keeper of the Old Dam, revealed what the code of conduct put in place by Massimiliano Allegri for the Bianconeri consisted of. Each player excluded from the field was obliged to offer a gift to his teammates to be forgiven.

Even the star of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has not escaped. The Portuguese striker had to put his hand in the wallet after his red card received in the Champions League against Valencia, which he had had great difficulty accepting. “He thought he hadn’t done anything,” says Szczesny. It took him a little while, about two months, but we all ended up getting an iMac. “

Szczesny, on the other hand, had to pay his punishment one day after arriving late for training. “I thought it was Tuesday when it was Wednesday,” he said. Allegri called me, and told me that everyone was waiting for me. I arrived half an hour late. I ended up buying headsets for everyone. “Perhaps he also took the opportunity to buy a watch …

