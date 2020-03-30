Brazilian legend Ronaldo also enjoyed life outside the football field.

Retired since last summer, 39-year-old Peter Crouch became columnist for the Daily Mail and answered questions from Internet users on Saturday, as Britain is now confined to fighting the Covid-19. The opportunity for the former center-forward of Liverpool and of the English selection to evoke his idol, “the original Ronaldo”, the double Golden Ball (1997 and 2002), with whom he would have dreamed of forming an attack duo.

The 2.01m player shares a little anecdote: “I met him once. I was on vacation in Ibiza and I saw him on the beach. He was busy drinking beers with an ashtray balanced on his stomach. Each time he finished a drink, the super supermodel who accompanied him brought another one. ” Crouch does not indicate the date of this meeting on the Balearic Island, while “R9” is known to have had multiple conquests in the 2000s.

The Tottenham-trained player went to greet the star Auriverde but it was very stealthy! “The opportunity to take a picture with him was too good, so I went. I was hoping he would say, “Oh, you’re Crouch!”, But he had no idea who I was. We took a picture and I left, he didn’t know I was a footballer, “said the retired striker, who revealed himself in the Premier League in 2005 with Southampton, before joining the Reds.

