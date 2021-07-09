When Reutemann conquered Monaco

The rain had marked the beginning of the activity on Thursday in training and would be present again on Sunday in the final part of the race. Didier Pironi, who had just won the Belgian GP in Zolder with the Ligier-Ford, took his big moment to the streets of Monaco, being the fastest in free practice on a wet track and then on Saturday, already on a dry track, at the hour of the classification, with Reutemann accompanying him in the front row.

On Sunday the day was cloudy and Pironi started well from pole followed by Reutemann, who soon after lost the second position at the hands of Alan Jones, his teammate in Williams. In the middle of the platoon, Derek Daly he braked when he reached Sainte Devote and struck the Alfa Romeo from behind. Bruno Giacomelli before taking off and landing practically on Jean-Pierre Jarier, his partner in Tyrrell.

Ahead, Pironi led with Jones glued to the Frenchman’s car, while Reutemann was a few seconds behind, ahead of Jacques Lafitte with the other Ligier, although later laps would form a train in the top six completed by Patrick Depailler (Alfa Romeo) and Nelson piquet (Brabham).

Didier Pironi at the wheel of the Ligier-Ford. (Photo: Jean-Philippe Legrand)

On the 25th of the 76 laps scheduled in the race, the first blow of the scene would arrive when Jones retired in the pits with problems in the transmission of his FW07B, but that did not mean the end of the pressure for Pironi, since Reutemann, already without his companion ahead, he began to approach the French.

Reaching the middle of the course Pironi finally managed to get away and seemed to be heading for his second consecutive victory in Formula 1, but his Ligier was beginning to show gearbox problems, so he had to use it as little as possible and, when he did, he kept one hand on the lever while driving with the other.

At the height of lap 45, some drops of rain began to fall in the Casino sector, which would later translate into a light drizzle that wet the entire surface of the track but none of the drivers chose to enter the pits to change to tires of rain.

Ten laps later, the gearbox problem and the rain would make a combo too big for Pironi, who due to the slippery conditions of the track had to have both hands on the wheel when passing through the Plaza del Casino at the time that he skipped the gearbox and lost control of his car, hitting the wall to damage the left front tire and the suspension arm on the same side.

Carlos Reutemann, Williams FW07B Ford. (Foto: LAT Images)

In this way Reutemann inherited the first position with a good difference over Laffite and Piquet, but the rain and also doubts about his gearbox did not make the last 22 laps of “Lole” at all easy until the checkered flag.

“I gritted my teeth. I was first, but I couldn’t afford the slightest mistake. My visor had oil on it. I didn’t know who had thrown it at me. Jones or Pironi? I started to feel hard in third gear, second … see better the places where there was more water, “explained Reutemann after the race.

“On Thursday I had had problems with the third gear; they had opened it and nothing could be found. On Saturday, again. And now … I saw that my left rear tire was not wearing as I wanted, but … it was getting less and less. the more it rained, I see that they raise the checkered flag, “added the new winner.

Reutemann’s victory in Monaco marked his return to F1 triumph after a difficult ’79 season with Lotus and a start to the campaign with Williams that had seen him with three retirements in the first five races. And although “Lole” would not win again in 1980, the Argentine would reap another six podiums to close the third year in the drivers’ contest. The following year I would be even higher in the standings, but that’s another story …

