Mexico City.- Through a video conference where authorities from the tourism sector participated, the message persisted that the return to tourism and restaurant activities will depend on the conditions of each company in order to comply in advance with the health protocols published by the federal government.

In this sense, they only dare to anticipate that from June 1 the movement of the large companies that make life in Querétaro will begin and that this will help to see the dynamics to start work in the tourist areas, gradually and attending to the healthy distance measures, shared Marco Antonio Del Prete, Secretary of Sustainable Development of the State of Querétaro.

He also mentioned that the government of Querétaro, within the framework of the recovery, will initiate the cancellation of the payment of taxes on accommodation for the months of June, July and August.

The conference discussed initiatives that aim for responses to economic reactivation to be local, through the governance of cities, where municipal, state, university, business and civil society governments are linked to design new strategies by sector, explained Enrique de la Madrid, director of the Center for the future of the cities of Tec de Monterrey.

They agreed that international tourism is going to be the slowest to return, and therefore spaces, places, common areas, national parks (vineyards as an example) must be conditioned where healthy distances are guaranteed and attractions for tourism are generated. internal. “National Tourism is the first, because this goes on for a long time,” said De la Madrid.

For now, the tourism sector authorities affirmed that action guides will be made, where each sector will be responsible for issuing their health protocols to initiate the return in a gradual and orderly manner. The responsibility does not fall only on governments, also on citizens, the experts commented.

The representative of Viñedos la round, Claudio Bortoluz explained that the advantages of selling online, has allowed them to continue their business and in turn are considering offering other services in their vineyards, because “people are going to return to these natural places, and we see as an opportunity, to reconfigure our spaces so that healthy distance is maintained and alternatives are offered to tourists.

Seven24.mx

ebv