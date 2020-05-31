Members of a remarkable achievement for Coritiba, such as the 1985 Brazilian Championship, names such as Rafael at the time, goalkeepers Dida and André, midfielders Almir and Vavá as well as striker Índio gave beautiful testimonies to the Tribuna PR newspaper, recalling the their impressions and sensations of the national conquest.

Photo: Disclosure / Coritiba

Photo: Lance!

The big “hook” for this moment of nostalgia is the opportunity that younger supporters of Coxa will have this Sunday (31). That’s because, at 4 pm (Brasília time), RPC (Rede Globo affiliate in Paraná) will replay, in full, the achievement of Verdão do Alto da Glória obtained in the Maracanã Stadium in front of Bangu.

That year, Coritiba advanced to the Second Stage after being in first in the return of the championship that had the separation of 44 clubs with two keys having 10 clubs and the other two containing 12 teams. The team led by the historic coach Ênio Andrade shared the key in the first part of the competition with América-RJ, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Corinthians, Guarani, Fluminense, Grêmio, Palmeiras and Santa Cruz.

After that, the paranaense club also advanced first in the key with Sport, Joinville and Corinthians to, in the semi, leave Atlético-MG behind before the very final against the traditional carioca team of the homonymous neighborhood.

See below important parts of the testimonials

Rafael

– In my career it was the supreme, we reached the top of the Brazilian championship, something that great clubs have not managed until today. And we arrived at a time that only had great teams. Today, compared to 1985, picking up other opponents is a “tit”. If you see the lineup of the other teams of that time, Corinthians, Santos, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, Internacional, Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG, if you see, they were all selectable. And we made it to the top. Until today, every time I go to Curitiba I am very well received. They stop me on the street, take pictures, buy me coffee, let’s have a pastry. This is going to be eternal.

Dida

– Being a Brazilian champion was without a doubt the most important title I have on my resume, we have been talking about this for almost 35 years. I played in several other clubs and only won that title once, so the importance is even greater. In Brazil I am not remembered for playing for Corinthians and Palmeiras. I am remembered for being Brazilian champion for Coritiba. It was really cool to be part of it, it was my first championship, everything was new, it was very intense. There’s no way to forget.

André

– This title is unprecedented in the history of Coritiba, it is very big and historic. It is very difficult for you to be champion of a country of continental dimensions. The map of Brazilian football was Rio, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul. We extended this map. You have to bow to the 25 players who were part of that squad. Where we go we are remembered by him. I feel so proud every time I see a fan wearing Coritiba’s shirt and there is a star on the badge that I had a participation in. Of 29 games, I played 26. I am the third who played the most and the second who helped most mathematically speaking. From 31 points, I helped to win 28. It is a fantastic achievement.

Almir

– It was very important in my career, I had sometimes come close to the title. For Coritiba we came in third and fourth, in 1980 and 1979. Then in São Paulo I was vice. So, coming back to Coritiba and about to end my career, I had this purpose. I was happy and ended up being awarded this championship. For me it is of great relevance. I am always remembered by the fans, by the press, when I go to Curitiba. It is very rewarding.

Vava

– I am from Guaratuba and I always went to games with my father and I only supported Coritiba. I entered the children’s category and in 1980 I started training in the professional. In 1985 we went through good and bad times, but we reached the final against Bangu. I was on the bench, went into overtime and went to shoot penalties. We managed to win the title very hard, outside of Curitiba, we took the Olympic lap at Maracanã, that was very good for us, especially as we were from the house. Me, André, Gil, Eliseu, Gerson. We were marked, an unprecedented title. It was a gift for my father. It even gives me a talking business.

Indian

– The importance of the title is immense, both for me and for the fans of Coritiba. We fought for it, we fought, me and the other players, the 25 of that squad participated and everyone has the same glory. We were marked in the history of Coritiba. He was very important in my personal life too. Today I live in Rio de Janeiro, but where I am most recognized is in Curitiba. When I get there it is a great happiness to feel the joy of the fans. It is kept in memory until today.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website