when reading is pleasure and vice

A woman deep in reading. (Photo: Shestock via Getty Images / Tetra images RF)

As soon as any study on reading in Spain is published, the eyes go, accompanied by gestures of regret, to that percentage of those who do not get the letter. Those who never or almost never read are more than a third of Spaniards —36%, according to the latest Barometer of Reading and Book Buying Habits—, but that coin has a much more positive side.

That obverse is that of the bookworms, those that link one reading to another and that find the greatest enjoyment between letters. They say that Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Wiston Churchill or Mark Zuckerberg belong to that category, but you don’t have to go that far.

So is Jorge Carrio, a sailor in the Navy and history student, who a year gets to read between 50 and 70 books —more than one a week, on average—, dedicating “half an hour” a day to them and, sometimes, combining several at the same time. Between 40 and 50, she estimates that Gisela Royo, a Spanish woman living in Italy and who works as an administrator, ends in that period. “I can spend days reading only 20 minutes and then do sessions of two or three hours,” he says.

Ekaitz Ortega, editor, a book is read “every four or five days” and until the beginning of March 2021 it had already 23 finished. He does this by putting him up to date “between an hour and an hour and a half.” “In the most difficult years I have read 40 books, that is a bad year. In others I have read more than 80. It depends on the personal situation and, above all, work ”, he clarifies.

The number is enough to open your eyes, but there are those who give more, such as the television critic and writer Bob Pop, who last year was around one hundred. How do you do it? “One day …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.