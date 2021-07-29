“When Rayo called me, I didn’t think twice”

Senegalese midfielder Pathé Ciss, who has signed for Rayo Vallecano for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2025, declared that when the Madrid team called him he did not think twice because playing in the First Division is going to be “a sleep”.

Pathé Ciss, 27, has come to Rayo from Fuenlabrada, with whom he played 53 games in the last two seasons, scored six goals and was one of the most prominent players in the azulón team.

Previously, Ciss played for Diambarse in Senegal before making the jump to Europe to play in Portugal, in the ranks of Uniao Madeira and FC Famalicao.

“I have chosen Rayo because it is a historic club and if they call you, you should not think twice, as was my case,” said Ciss, who acknowledged that after several seasons in the Second Division, the jump to the First Division is “a dream.”

“Playing in the First Division is another level and, in my case, it is a dream to play in this category in a team like Rayo, which is going to demand everything from you. I like the way they play and I think I’m going to contribute a lot,” he said. .

“I hope to give everything I have to the fans and, therefore, I am looking forward to seeing them in the stands to give them what they deserve,” Ciss said, in statements released by the club.

For the Senegalese midfielder, the Spanish First Division is “very difficult, there are good teams and no one is guaranteed to stay.”

“All the objectives go through work and with this template I am sure that we will achieve permanence,” he concluded.