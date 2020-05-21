mysteriously disappears of the map without a trace. “data-reactid =” 12 “> In the eye of the hurricane since his character surprisingly came out of the successful Telemundo superset The Lord of the Skies for reasons that are not yet very clear, Rafael Amaya It is not the first time that it mysteriously disappears from the map without a trace.

Several years ago, in 2015, the 43-year-old interpreter was also in the spotlight after distancing himself from public life for a while amid strong rumors that he had been detained in a rehabilitation clinic in full success of ” The Lord of the heavens”.

Amaya finally gave face in late 2015 in an interview with the program “Al Rojo Vivo” (Telemundo), where the actor faced all the speculations that arose around his life, such as having suffered a drug overdose and had been on the verge of death, something that of course the leading man of successful soap operas flatly denied at the time.

The actor reiterated in the interview that his sudden absence was not due to a drug problem but to a time of rest that he needed to take in order to reconnect with his roots.

Is history repeating itself now?

