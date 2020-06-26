This year of global crisis has been one of exacerbated growth for digital platforms, not only Netflix has won. From Google to food delivery platforms have benefited. This virus has positioned these companies in their best area of ​​competition, perhaps one of the few exceptions to success is AirBnB, but we can reasonably say that it will be a record year for these companies.

One of the best examples are home delivery food apps. Uber Eats, Postmates, Didi, Rappi or GrubHub, all of them in Mexico or the world have seen their sales go up hand in hand with countless restaurants that seek to get ahead with home sales. These firms have been a lifesaver for restaurants that have no way of implementing home delivery, also these same firms have implemented plans to promote or even help small restaurants. Schemes of elimination of commissions or discounts by affiliation have been some of the strategies that they have followed to help their suppliers, that is, restaurants.

Not everything that runs off is honey

However, these restaurant « saviors » have a very clear agenda and that is to move the restaurant consumer into a habit of ordering food at home. Sounds laudable; however, this model is much less profitable for restaurants. It is important to understand that most restaurants in Mexico are small businesses with a low level of financial sophistication and very low margins. According to Merca2.0 magazine calculations, 71,250 million pesos in losses are expected for the restaurant industry in 2020 due to covid-19. That is, the situation was difficult before the pandemic, now it will be almost insurmountable.

The problem is not only the pandemic, despite what the government says this six-year term has been of zero growth and according to figures from the World Bank, Mexico could reach an 11 percent decrease in GDP, not to mention the still unforeseen effects of the month of June and July. The situation is further complicated if we consider that consumer confidence is in sharp decline, their numbers are higher than in 2017 and 2018 in these months but the trend is negative. The coming months should not improve and the rest of 2020 is difficult for the industry and the spirits of consumers. The last factor that will affect restaurants is the savings rate. The IMF estimates that gross savings in the country represented 21.2 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018, but anticipates that it decreased to 20.5% last year and will continue to decrease until reaching 17.4% by 2024, a minimum level not seen since the 1994 crisis. If we look at the American Union, savings relative to GDP reached 33 percent, the highest rating on record. In other words, the North American economy could rebound with the savings of these months, Mexico will not have that momentum.

That is why delivery apps are so important, they should solve the digital sales problem for restaurants. But they do not do it completely, the commissions they charge are so high that they eat the little margin of the restaurants, especially the small ones. Shipping costs through Delivery Apps range from 17 percent to 40 percent in the United States. This forced the city of San Francisco to apply an emergency limit of 15 percent commission charged to restaurants for delivery apps. New York City is looking for 10 percent. In Mexico, we are far from having that capacity to intervene against digital platforms.

The rates are not public but my research with volume restaurants. Average indicate that Uber Eats charges 30 percent plus the effect of VAT, that is, an actual cost of 34.5 percent, and Rappi 23 percent plus VAT, an actual cost of 27.5 percent. In other words, every purchase you make at these Uber restaurants keeps little more than a third. This is clearly reflected in two axes, either the restaurant increases the price and the cost is transferred to the consumer or the distribution earns pesos to make it profitable. Unfortunately both happen.

I think that these platforms, like Uber, are essential for a modern economy and that they help the country and consumers. But it is important to recognize that they have become a kind of informal tax for restaurateurs who dare to speak out. It is also true that the employment they generate is clearly one very similar to the informal one. There is no social security, insurance or benefits. Under the logic of « independent », job growth or contributions to the health system are not favored.

We must find a way to advance the interests of all parties. Restaurants, consumers and apps. Not through « support » programs is not about subsidizing or creating private restaurant assistance programs. The industry is at its worst moment in history and it would be the ideal moment to curb bad practices but also a great opportunity to build a model that serves everyone in this ecosystem.

