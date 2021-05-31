When oat milk becomes an unhealthy food

There are no doubts oat milk is going through a hot time, is one of the most consumed and popular cow’s milk substitute products today. It has also positioned itself as a delicious and creamy alternative for those who follow a vegan diet, as well as for people who have developed some allergy or intolerance to dairy, soy, or nut milks. It is characterized by its thick and rich texture that is surprisingly similar to cow’s milk, which is why it is a great substitute for coffees with milk and even in bakeries and pastries. Its benefits are undeniable, it is a complete food, very nutritious and versatile.

The truth is that oat milk has many beneficial health properties. It stands out for its qualities to favor the intestinal flora, it is satiating, it helps to reduce cholesterol and it is a great ally in weight loss. In addition, oats are considered the most nutritionally balanced cereal due to its great contribution of carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and its richness in B vitamins, iron, calcium, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, omega 6, copper, zinc, trace elements and avenin, an alkaloid that has a calming effect. In such a way that milk is a great option to continue enjoying the benefits offered by oats, as long as we select the appropriate variants, based on this we gave ourselves the task of collecting the main mistakes we usually make with oat milk, which make it unhealthy Take note!

1. Oat milks with added sugar

In any product that is rich in added sugars, its original benefits will be significantly diminished, currently in the industry it is customary to add stealth sources of sugar to innumerable foods to improve the flavor, and oat milk is no exception. Based on data released by the American Heart Association, sugary drinks make up half of the added sugar in the American diet and are quite a detrimental habit for overall health. The truth is that experts emphasize limiting added sugars, especially in beverages, as they are associated with an increase in many chronic diseases. In fact, the recommendation is to consume no more than 25 to 36 grams of added sugar per day. The best advice to avoid excess sugar in oat milk is to always read the labels and avoid those with flavorings and sugars of any kind.

2. Opt for flavored oat milks

Flavored oat milks, such as chocolate and vanilla, they contain more sugar and salt than unsweetened oat milk. In addition, these variants usually contain some chemicals and additives that are not healthy, bet on choosing 100% natural variants and always check the labels. Another important fact to consider is that they are usually rich in sodium variants, try to limit yourself to less than 140 milligrams per serving.

3. Monitor the content of inflammatory oils

Many brands of oat milk include oils in their ingredients, which serve as emulsifiers. But here’s the thing: Unfortunately oils, like corn, safflower, sunflower, soy, and vegetable oil contain high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids, which can be pro-inflammatory if consumed in large quantities. It is important to avoid excessive consumption of foods rich in omega-6, which is why people who usually consume oat milk should choose varieties that do not contain inflammatory oils.

4. Buy oat milks that are not fortified

While homemade oat milk or non-fortified products offer some protein, fat, and carbohydrates, they do not offer the benefit of additional vitamin and mineral content. This is especially important for those who consume oat milk as a substitute for cow’s milk, which is why people who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet should choose a brand fortified with the following nutrients: calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12.

5. Beware of excessive conservatives

Another fundamental aspect when checking nutritional labels is to avoid those variants that have a long list of ingredients and therefore contain a large amount of preservatives. What happens is that some brands add a lot of preservatives to help make the oat milk more stable, although the FDA considers that most food additives are generally recognized as safe (GRAS), it is possible that they are associated in some cases with side effects. As is the case with gastrointestinal problems associated with carrageenan, an additive derived from algae and xanthan gum.

6. Choose gluten variants

One of the great genius about the composition of oats is that it is naturally gluten-free, therefore it is very possible that it could be contaminated with wheat products and other grains that naturally contain gluten, this happens during processing and manufacturing. Consequently, people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance should be careful when buying oat milk and always look for those brands that use certified gluten-free oats.

