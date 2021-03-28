When Mazda introduced a suitcase that was actually a car too

In the early 1990s, Mazda was in good financial health. The MX-5 had been on the market for a short time and was being a success, while other models increased the presence of the Japanese manufacturer in different markets. That inflow of additional money encouraged the company to explore other possibilities, such as a suitcase car. In fact, it is so real that it was named after Mazda Suitcase Car.

Initially designed and built in 1991 As part of a design competition held at Mazda’s engineering department (named Fantasyard), one of the brand’s engineers had an idea. What if you could get off a plane, collect your luggage, and instead of waiting to catch a taxi or shuttle bus, you open your suitcase and leave the airport? The winner of the contest was Yoshimi Kanemoto, as you can imagine with its ingenious work of art in the form of a suitcase.

A select group of seven engineers from Mazda’s Manual Transmission Research and Test Group got together and went to work on its creation. To do this, they bought the Samsonite suitcase largest they could find and a Motorcycle Pocket Bike. Both the handlebars and the tires of the minibike were housed inside the suitcase. The rear wheels could be placed on the outside of the box, while the front would go through a removable hatch in the front.

Hiroshima engineers took just six months and a small budget to bring this wonderful concept to life. Because although it did not have a license plate, it displayed front and rear headlights (with their respective brake light), turn signals and even a horn, the bare minimum to see and be seen. To make the transformation, it was enough to move two metal handles and, once open, the two rear wheels were placed, the handlebars were raised and the seat was fixed.

Mazda’s car suitcase took just a minute to assemble, and thanks to a 33.6 cc two-stroke engine that delivered 1.7 hp, its maximum speed was 30 km / h. With dimensions of 57 centimeters wide by 75 cm high, the set barely marked 32 kilos on the scale, a lot for a suitcase, but not so much considering that it was actually motorized. In addition, its fuel tank ensured a couple of hours of autonomy, enough to leave the airport.

The Mazda Suitcase Car projected the brand’s DNA in various ways. Not only was it fun to drive thanks to a low center of gravity, similar to the MX-5, but it also channeled the inventive spirit of its first production vehicle, the Mazda-go, a popular three-wheeled motorized rickshaw launched in 1931. As such, the only visual differences between the Mazda car-case and a normal suitcase were a hole in the side that made room for the front wheel and a hole next to the Mazda logo. Mazda for the exhaust pipe.

But although mass production was never considered, the “portable” trike would get wide media coverage, serving Mazda as a rolling advertisement. The resonance led the manufacturer to build two more for the US and Europe, with the latter being exhibited at the 1991 Frankfurt International Motor Show with him Mazda 787B Le Mans winner. There is only the American model; the original was “accidentally destroyed” and the European replica disappeared in unknown circumstances.

Oprah Winfrey had the opportunity to demonstrate Mazda’s suitcase car for his television show. The three-wheeler was launched and driven across the stage, proving that it was more than a theoretical concept made to look good, it was a real machine. And although it remained in oblivion, certainly this same idea was revived in other television programs; Jeremy clarkson and Richard Hammond in the third season of The Grand Tour, for instance.

Source: Mazda

