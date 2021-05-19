when living is a roller coaster

Along the same lines, Dr. Mirapeix points to sudden changes in mental state, emotional instability and difficulties in self-observation as obstacles to having healthy relationships. “They can go from sadness to frustration and anger quickly, with a deficit to realize the effect that these changes have on others. This generates a large part of the problems ”, indicates this specialist.

It is as if they have not passed the typical phase of childhood tantrums: they find it difficult to regulate their emotions; especially anger. Like the protagonist of our report, they can go suddenly from the idealization of the loved one, with feelings of admiration and love, to the most intense contempt and anger. They tend to see things in terms of perfect or terrible, all or nothing, with no grayscale in between, making discussions difficult to manage. The smallest detail can ignite the spark, especially if it is something that can be interpreted as abandonment or rejection, the greatest fear of a borderline person. The problem is that you have a hard time managing and interpreting the separation in a positive or neutral way, even if it is because the other person is going on vacation or has to dine out. As if the cocktail were not very explosive, another difficulty is that she does not clearly differentiate the limits between her own being and the one she loves, which makes her appear extremely dependent. Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction comes to mind … although, in real life, these patients are usually harmless, more likely to harm themselves than others. To this is added that one of their greatest fears is the lack of self-control over their own feelings, something they realize, but which, if they do not receive the appropriate therapy, gets out of hand.

And it is that a fundamental difference with other personality disorders, such as psychopathy, is that the borderline tends to have a negative view of himself and a very punished self-esteem, especially when the person feels isolated and lacks social support. Here the affected person enters a dangerous vicious circle, in which he desperately looks for ways not to be alone, but, at the same time, his suffocating fear of abandonment exhausts and scares the people he approaches. In the expert’s opinion, the solution is for the patient to learn to change their behavior and thinking patterns. “Being aware of how our behaviors affect others and vice versa is essential to improve misunderstandings and difficulties in relationships with others,” says Dr. Mirapeix.

And why does it originate? According to the United States Institute of Mental Health, If you have close relatives with BPD, your chances of developing the disorder are multiplied by five. However, although there is a genetic predisposition, specialists agree that it also has a marked social and environmental character. If during childhood there are “experiences of mistreatment, physical or sexual abuse, inattention, disorganized attachment relationship, contradictory instructions, lack of emotional support, abandonment or disabling behaviors, from the emotional point of view they will contribute to the construction of a dysfunctional personality, which can end in borderline disorder ”, explains Dr. Mirapeix. In fact, according to a 2016 study published in the Psychiatry Journal, between 40% and 71% of BPD patients experienced child sexual abuse.

On the other hand, in the last decade an increase in cases has been observed in young people and minors, who also present harmful or suicidal behaviors. When we asked Dr. Mirapeix why this increase in this age group is due, he does not hesitate to answer the following: “The social context is modifying the processes of identity acquisition in children and adolescents. These are influenced by an environment of very rapid changes, with the use of new technologies, new forms of relationship that are causing them to grow up in an environment that generates discomfort and can favor the manifestation of problems in the structuring of the personality ”.

The truth is that, in general, the first symptoms “usually appear relatively early in the evolution of the individual with clear manifestations in adolescence – adds Mirapeix -, hence, early diagnosis and early intervention programs that modify their evolution and help the young person to modify their personality in a more adaptive way. In childhood, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorders in general and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can be early manifestations and, later, evolve into BPD ”.

Regarding the brain map of this disease, which usually appears associated with other disorders, such as bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, addictions and bulimia, “areas related to behavioral inhibition and information processing have been found. emotional, such as the prefrontal cortex and the amygdala, although we are far from finding a direct relationship between borderline personality disorder and the neurobiological substrate, ”says Dr. Mirapeix.

In this sense, the amygdala, a small almond-shaped structure located in the deep brain, is responsible, among other things, for controlling when and how we experience intense feelings that warn us of a dangerous situation. When it receives a threat signal, it responds by arousing fear and excitement (fight / flight response). In the case of BPD, the amygdala hyperreacts: its response is disproportionate and, many times, it is activated by false alarms or provocations that are not real. Is what makes just a slightly crooked look can trigger the feeling that the end of the world has come. In the same vein, the prefrontal cortex is responsible for inhibiting these impulsive behaviors in the face of negative emotions, when necessary. Therefore, it is believed that these patients could have less activity in that brain area.

Meanwhile, what seems clear is its relationship with alterations in the production of certain neurotransmitters, “such as serotonin, norepinephrine and vasopressin – involved in the regulation of aggressiveness and impulsivity – and, perhaps, acetylcholine, linked to the reactivity of the state of mind ”, adds Mirapeix. For this reason, “the medication that stimulates the brain function of serotonin can help with the emotional symptoms of BPD, as well as the one that stimulates the activity of the neurotransmitter GABA, which acts as an inhibitor of the responses of fear and anxiety in situations of stress and that helps with sudden mood swings ”, Vicente Rubio, head of Psychiatry at the Provincial Hospital of Zaragoza, explains to VERY.

However, like most experts, Dr. Mirapeix affirms that “the treatment of choice without any doubt is psychotherapy, with a series of general characteristics: structured and well-organized interventions, with a well-trained team, sharing a way of understanding BPD and a therapeutic protocol implemented in a coherent, harmonious and integrated way ”. Because it is a very peculiar disease and therefore needs its own particular approach. Specifically, a study published in 2016 in the Journal of Personality Disorders demonstrated the efficacy of therapies that help patients to assess potential rejection more realistically and to control their hasty and erroneous assumptions. “On this basis, emotional and cognitive control becomes much more feasible,” writes one of the authors, Chiara de Panfilis, a neuroscientist at the University of Parma (Italy) and a specialist in BPD.

Another line of action is to teach these patients to accept your own strong or negative emotions. It is not a dish of good taste for anyone, although the person with borderline disorder has a real aversion to recognizing reactions that he does not like about himself, so much so that he develops all kinds of strategies to avoid getting in touch with his feelings. And this can create serious psychological difficulties when dealing with stress, as the psychiatrist Shannon Sauer-Zavala and the psychologist David Barlow, both from Boston University (USA) write in a recent article published in Clinical Psychology. .). In addition to cognitive therapy that shapes erroneous thought patterns that cause emotional problems, his proposal is to teach mindfulness strategies, a technique designed to realize and accept what is happening around us and within us. In the same vein, the therapeutic recipe must include large doses of emotional intelligence, essential to learn to manage maladaptive reactions to frustration.

And don’t they need pills? “There is no drug that is specifically indicated for this disorder,” adds Mirapeix -. Those used are to treat associated symptoms, such as anxiety, depression, or impulsivity. As the patient learns to regulate behavior through techniques learned in psychotherapy, he will be able to decrease the medication ”. For his part, Dr. Rubio points out that mood stabilizing medications and anti-impulsives (among which are antidepressants) can serve to mitigate this disorder, which “is for life, since it is a form of of being misfit ”. Also antipsychotics may be necessary to alleviate thought distortions. At the same time, Dr. Rubio observes that the attitude of the patient’s family, his relatives and his closest social environment will be essential to maintain or heal the problem.

“Regarding whether with this disease one can lead an acceptably satisfactory life, I would say yes.“, Remarks Mirapeix, who is convinced that it is possible” to improve borderline personality disorder to build a life worth living. “

For his part, Rubio tells us that, “if the condition is mild / moderate, it can be functional quite normally, although certain crises will always appear, of greater or lesser intensity.” On the other hand, when the condition is serious, close therapeutic monitoring is necessary to prevent the person from falling into a spiral of self-destruction and social rejection, temporary feelings of unreality or paranoia.