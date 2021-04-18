“When Lebron and AD come back it will be scary”

The base of the team of Lakers, Dennis Schröder He warned the entire NBA about what will happen when Anthony Davis and Lebron James return.

The Angels Lakers They achieved a great victory on Saturday by defeating the best team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz in overtime, 127-115. After the game, the Los Angeles guard, Dennis schroder, had a message for the rest of the NBA regarding the state of the Lakers in the future.

Schroder just had to remind everyone that the Lakers they managed to beat the Jazz without their two superstars. The German national also sent a warning shot to the rest of the league regarding the impending return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

“When AD and LeBron come back it’s going to be really scary.” Dennis Schröder with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers overtime battle with Utah and the growing team chemistry. pic.twitter.com/zEfXUSK0Kw – Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 17, 2021

Schroder was asked about the possibility of building chemistry with a team of the Lakers with a new look and few players, particularly with the arrival of former star player Andre Drummond. Schroder is convinced that once LeBron and Davis return, Drummond will be an even greater threat to the defending champs.