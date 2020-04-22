With the broadcast of “The Last Dance”, many secrets of the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s have come to light. One of the most iconic characters on that team, both on and off the court, was Dennis Rodman. The former Pistons was never a conventional player, but the anecdote that was told in the first broadcast paints him full-length.

Rodman asked Phil Jackson for a two-day vacation to go to Las Vegas in the middle of the season. At the insistence, the coach agreed, but everything was complicated when Rodman did not return and it was believed that he would not return in time for the next game.

That is why Michael Jordan himself went looking for him in Sin City, trying to bring him back. Jordan did not want to tell what he saw when he entered the hotel room and found Rodman, but others have confirmed that the famous Carmen Electra was there, lying with the “Worm” and in a difficult state to explain. One of the many anecdotes left by that great player who was Dennis Rodman.

